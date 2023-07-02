Duke wins Davis Cup trials

AKIEL DUKE finished unbeaten in the trial event to select the Trinidad and Tobago Davis Cup team yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The 2019 Tranquillity Open champion punched his ticket to American Zone Group IV of the world’s premier male team tennis competition, along with Nabeel Mohammed and Ebolum Nwokolo.
All three played in the tournament last year, along with Luca Shamsi, who won an under-21 trial event a couple months to earn selection.
Richard Chung was involved in the round-robin event over the last three days, but he was not close to 100 per cent because of the flu and was never really in contention.
After losing by the same 6-3, 6-3 score to Nwokolo and Duke on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, respectively, the former national and “Tranquil” champion threw in the towel after being down 6-1, 1-0 against Mohammed yesterday morning.
And in the other match, Duke made it three out of three when he defeated the 20-year-old Nwokolo 6-4, 6-3.
Mohammed, who has been plagued by a shoulder injury since December, would have been disappointed that he did not finish on top, as before edging Nwokolo in two tiebreaks on Saturday, he squandered a 7-3 lead in the match tiebreak against Duke and ended up losing 12/10 the night before.
David Rodriguez was also part of the event, but the 2018 national under-14 and 16 champ, who had been based in the United States for over four years, was beaten in straight sets by the other four the weekend before.
And Keshan Moonasar was unable to suit up for the competition because of injury.
Two-time national champ Vaughn Wilson was picked automatically by the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
A Davis Cup team is comprised of four players at this level, but T&T will have five as hosts.
The tournament also took place down last year when the 17-year-old Shamsi, who is studying in Great Britain, and the then Spain-based Nwokolo, made their Davis Cup debut.
Joseph Cadogan was at the helm of that squad, but the 34-year-old former professional who spent the majority of his life in the United States, turned down the offer to play this time.
The Group IV competition will take place in Tacarigua again, beginning the week of Monday July 31.
The eight other countries eligible to participate are Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and United States Virgin Islands. The top two will be promoted to Group III next year.