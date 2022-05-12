Daniel Duncan produced a big personal best to run away with Men’s 100 metres gold at the Ivy League Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Connecticut, USA, on Sunday.
Duncan stopped the clock at 10.17 seconds to improve on his previous best by one-tenth of a second. The Princeton University sophomore clocked a wind-aided 10.23 in the preliminaries to lead all qualifiers into the final. Columbia University’s Jahi Hernandez was tenth fastest in a windy 10.55, and did not progress to the championship race.
Duncan, who is expected to represent Trinidad and Tobago for the first time at the June 29 to July 3 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe, completed the Ivy League Championship sprint double with victory in the 200m final in 20.95 seconds. Hernandez was disqualified for a false start. In the qualifying round, Duncan was second fastest in a wind-assisted 20.76, while Hernandez was eighth fastest in a windy 21.27.
Andwuelle Wright opened his 2022 campaign at the Bahneroffnung meet in Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday. The T&T athlete topped the Men’s long jump field with a 7.31 metres leap.
At the Northeast Conference Championships in Maryland, USA, Ako Hislop captured the men’s sprint double. The Fairleigh Dickinson University senior won the 100m in 10.71 seconds and the 200 in 21.35.
In Iowa, Antonia Sealy secured two titles at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Championships. The Iowa Western Community College freshman triumphed in the women’s heptathlon with 4,535 points and topped the javelin field with a 42.87 metres throw.
Sealy also earned silver and bronze. She finished second in the 100m hurdles final in a personal best 14.08 seconds and third in the shot put with an 11.94m effort. Sealy competed in the long jump as well, finishing seventh with a windy 5.38m leap.
At the Myrhum Invitational, in Wisconsin, Nathan Cumberbatch struck gold in the Boys’ 400m. The Shorewood High School student completed his lap of the track in a personal best 47.58 seconds. Cumberbatch’s clocking was faster than the qualifying standards for the World Under-20 Championships and the Pan Am U-20 Championships. He is also a Pan Am U-20 800m qualifier.
At the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Championships, in Kansas, Aaron Brewster finished 13th overall in the Men’s 100m. The Northwest Missouri State University sophomore got to the line in a windy 10.77 seconds.