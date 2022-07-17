Dutch set up quarters clash against France in Women Euros

Netherlands will face France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Euro after thrashing Switzerland 4-1 to finish second in Group C yesterday.

Three late goals for the Netherlands transformed a nervy afternoon into a comfortable final scoreline for the Dutch.

“I’m really proud of the whole team how we have done this in the group,” Netherlands midfielder Sherida Spitse said. “This win makes us so strong, not only the starting 11 but also the players that are coming in and what kind of energy they are bringing in for us.”

A Swiss own goal had opened the scoring as Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic diverted a Stefanie van der Gragt header into her own net shortly after half-time. Switzerland kept the pressure on, though, and replied four minutes later when Geraldine Reuteler slotted in from close range to draw the score level.

Forward Coumba Sow went close to putting her side ahead soon after, but was denied by Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar from close range before she then hit the post with the rebound. Van Domselaar was called into action again, tipping over Riola Xhemaili’s drive from long range to keep her side in the game.

Switzerland continued to trouble the Dutch with Ramona Bachmann an energetic force, but their efforts were to no avail. With record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema still ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the Dutch looked to their bench to provide their scoring spark.

Romee Leuchter netted her first goal for her country and earned her side victory when she headed Stefanie van der Gragt’s cross over the head of keeper Gaelle Thalmann in the 84th minute. Victoria Pelova added another, which was awarded after a lengthy VAR check, before Leuchter sealed the result with her second goal of the game five minutes into added time.

“The first half was very difficult but later we came into our groove,” Spitse added. “I am very proud of the way the substitutes have played, it was a collective performance. I like how all the girls played, the experienced as well as the new players.”

Switzerland bowed out of the competition after finishing third in the group, while the Dutch will play France on Saturday in the quarters.

T&T sweep Grenada

T&T sweep Grenada

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s No. 2 boys swept Grenada when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 & Under Development Championship served off yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

‘Refreshed’ Holder back for India series

Elite all-rounder Jason Holder has returned for West Indies’ three-match One-Day International series against India which bowls off Friday in Port of Spain.

The 30-year-old, who last featured for West Indies in March, is the only major change to the squad that suffered a 3-0 sweep to Bangladesh in Guyana last week.

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

The stage at St Andrews was all set for Rory McIlroy. The show belonged to Cameron Smith, and so did that silver claret jug he won in a stunner yesterday at the British Open with the best closing round the Old Course had ever seen.

Smith was four shots behind at the start as a record crowd was eager to see McIlroy cap off a week of celebrations at the 150th Open in style. He was three behind when he made the turn.

Kerley leads first US sweep of 100m at ‘Worlds’ in 31 years

Kerley leads first US sweep of 100m at ‘Worlds’ in 31 years

Before the race, US fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed.

Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first US sweep of the sport’s marquee event, the men’s 100, in 31 years at the Worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on day two of the first championships held on American soil.

Mixed movements

Mixed movements

It’s not the losing itself but the manner of losing which rankles.

There can’t be too many times when a 6-0 thrashing doesn’t feel as deflating as being edged 1-0. But that’s precisely the case with the experience of our senior national team at the CONCACAF Women’s Championships in Mexico.

Despite that hammering from Canada and a 4-0 drubbing by Costa Rica, they still had a chance of getting to next year’s World Cup. However the team led by Karyn Forbes on the field and marshalled by head coach Kenwyne Jones off it played their final game against Panama last Monday as if they didn’t want to be in Monterrey.