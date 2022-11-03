THE top three seeds were made to work very hard to reach the quarter-finals of the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament Wednesday night at the QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

However when all was said and done, the top eight seeds all advanced to last night’s last eight, after being on byes when this country’s first-ever professional tournament served off on Tuesday.

Andreas Herrera, the highest-ranked player – at No. 158 – in the “Challenger” tournament, came within a couple of points of being eliminated in both the fourth and fifth sets.