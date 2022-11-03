TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter rebounded from a disappointing Commonwealth Games to rip six gold medals at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup in October, a performance that earns him the Trinidad Express Star of the Month.
In a month when Shaquanda Greene-Noel produced an MVP performance in leading Trinidad and Tobago to qualification for the Netball World Cup at the Americas qualification tournament in Jamaica and Tariq Lee scored a hat-trick in leading St Benedict’s College to the Secondary Schools Football League Big Five league title, Carter’s feats in the pool could not be matched.
It was a month of redemption for the swimmer.
Carter had failed to make the podium in Birmingham five weeks after finishing just short of it at the higher level FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 26-year-old undertook a short break during which he reflected and reviewed his performances over the international summer period.
For the FINA World Cup, Carter returned even more motivated to redeem himself.
At the first stop of the World Cup, in Berlin, Germany, Carter signalled a comeback of sorts with his first gold medal in the 50 metre freestyle in a national record time of 20.77 seconds, finishing ahead of Australia Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and France’s 2008 Olympic champion Florent Manaudou.
The following day, the University of Southern California graduate claimed his second gold in the 50 metre backstroke in 23.15 seconds, four hundredths short of his own national mark but good enough to be ahead of Italy’s Thomas Ceccon.
His third gold medal came on day three in the 50 metre butterfly (22.13), where he finished ahead of veteran Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos of South Africa. His scores across all of his events in Berlin ranked him as the second highest-scoring male competitor with 57.3 points, earning him a US$10,000 cheque. Carter was just one point adrift of first-ranked Matthew Sates of South Africa.
At the second stop in Canada, Carter continued his rich vein of form, with three additional gold medals in the exact same events from Berlin.
For the 50 metre freestyle on day one , Carter splashed to the gold medal with a time of 20.91 seconds, less than two-tenths of a second ahead of silver medallist Brooks Curry of the United States and Chalmers.
The following day, the six foot four inch swimmer powered to a new national mark of 22.94 seconds in the 50 metre backstroke, lowering his previous standard of 23.11 seconds. In the same session, approximately 30 minutes later, Carter finished fourth in the final of the 100 metre freestyle in yet another national record time of 46.36 seconds.
And he rounded out the month with his sixth gold medal of the World Cup, this time in the 50 metre butterfly, stopping the clock in 22.28 seconds.
Yesterday he embarked on the third and final leg of the series in Indianapolis, USA, where he is attempting to bag a US$112,000 prize for the overall high point scorer on the male side.