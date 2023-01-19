Earl John Cricket Clinic returns

SHAMFA CUDJOE, Minister of Sport and Community Development, has projected a July 2023 completion date for the six-year delayed water-based hockey turf that has cost taxpayers $1.9 million to date.

Cudjoe added that if there were any further delays, she would inform the public promptly.

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) and its stakeholders—including the national senior men’s and women’s teams—have had to forego local competitions, much-needed practice and pre-international tours without utilisation of the Tacarigua-based National Hockey Centre facility for more than four years.