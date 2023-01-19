Earl John Cricket Clinic returns

The Earl John Cricket Clinic hosted by East Zone team Fulham Sports Club, will make a return this year following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2023 clinic will be held at the Larry Gomes Enclosure in Arima starting next Wednesday and will run until March 31.
The clinic will cater for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Lester Hanooman, Clint Pamphille and Thomas George are among the coaches that will oversee the clinic, while David Hector will serve as coordinator.
Registration costs $300 and participants will be provided with a T-shirt upon signing up.
A certificate of participation will also be given out at the end of the programme.
The Club also has Covid-19 protocols in place and will be taking all the necessary measures to safeguard the participants.
Sessions will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Interested persons can contact Hanooman at 765-4782 for further information.