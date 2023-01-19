Earl John Cricket Clinic returns

The Earl John Cricket Clinic hosted by East Zone team Fulham Sports Club, will make a return this year following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2023 clinic will be held at the Larry Gomes Enclosure in Arima starting next Wednesday and will run until March 31.

The clinic will cater for boys and girls ages 7-16.

Lester Hanooman, Clint Pamphille and Thomas George are among the coaches that will oversee the clinic, while David Hector will serve as coordinator.

Registration costs $300 and participants will be provided with a T-shirt upon signing up.

A certificate of participation will also be given out at the end of the programme.

The Club also has Covid-19 protocols in place and will be taking all the necessary measures to safeguard the participants.

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Interested persons can contact Hanooman at 765-4782 for further information.

TOO MUCH DISTRUST

TOO MUCH DISTRUST

There is an “impasse” in West Indies cricket fuelled by “significant distrust”.

This is one of the more compelling findings of the Independent World Cup Review conducted by the three-member panel comprising Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court High Court judge, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African international cricket coach, Mickey Arthur.

Cudjoe: Hockey turf by July

Cudjoe: Hockey turf by July

SHAMFA CUDJOE, Minister of Sport and Community Development, has projected a July 2023 completion date for the six-year delayed water-based hockey turf that has cost taxpayers $1.9 million to date.

Cudjoe added that if there were any further delays, she would inform the public promptly.

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) and its stakeholders—including the national senior men’s and women’s teams—have had to forego local competitions, much-needed practice and pre-international tours without utilisation of the Tacarigua-based National Hockey Centre facility for more than four years.

Campbell-Smith is No. 3 in COTECC

Campbell-Smith is No. 3 in COTECC

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was the third-ranked 14 and under female player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) last year.

The T&T player reached a career-high No. 2 in November, but dropped one place in the last few weeks of the season. Campbell-Smith still has this entire season to reach the top of the rankings, as she only turned 13 years old in November.

MINISTER MISINFORMED

MINISTER MISINFORMED

SELBY BROWNE, a Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) member, has described Minist…