Early lead for champs Sidey’s

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Sidey’s FC have taken the early lead in the Tobago Football Association (TFA) East Conference after recording victories in two matches played.
Sidey’s followed up a season-opening 2-1 win over Roxborough Lakers by beating Charlotteville Police Youth Club by a similar 2-1 margin. Charlotteville led early through Kerrie McDonald but Malique Lewis’ goal saw Sidey’s go into the half-time interval level at 1-1. Weah Adams completed the comeback with a winner in the second half.
Other TFA matches saw Lambeau destroy Hills United 10-1, as Nave Roach, Jabarry Francis and Darreon Moses, all scored twice.
In the Central Conference, Stokely Vale defeated Bertille St Clair Sports Academy 4-1 and Golden Lane FC edged Whim Leeds United 3-2, while Signal Hill beat Calder Hall 3-1.