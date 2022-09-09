DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Sidey’s FC have taken the early lead in the Tobago Football Association (TFA) East Conference after recording victories in two matches played.

Sidey’s followed up a season-opening 2-1 win over Roxborough Lakers by beating Charlotteville Police Youth Club by a similar 2-1 margin. Charlotteville led early through Kerrie McDonald but Malique Lewis’ goal saw Sidey’s go into the half-time interval level at 1-1. Weah Adams completed the comeback with a winner in the second half.

Other TFA matches saw Lambeau destroy Hills United 10-1, as Nave Roach, Jabarry Francis and Darreon Moses, all scored twice.

In the Central Conference, Stokely Vale defeated Bertille St Clair Sports Academy 4-1 and Golden Lane FC edged Whim Leeds United 3-2, while Signal Hill beat Calder Hall 3-1.

ROYAL WHUPPING!

Unbeaten Barbados Royals flaunted their imperious form, brushing aside St Lucia Kings by six wickets late Thursday night to win their fourth game on the trot in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

South African Corbin Bosch’s career-best 81 from 50 balls led the Royals’ successful chase of 170, the two-time champions reaching their target with nine balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Swiatek faces Jabeur for US Open women’s title

IGA SWIATEK will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s final after the No. 1-ranked player came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Swiatek, 21, grabbed the last four games, and 16 of the last 20 points, to beat Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set—to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on court.

Early lead for champs Sidey’s

Triple ‘Caroni’ gold for Boodhan

LLYANNA BOODHAN dominated the recent Caroni Zone Junior Table Tennis Tournament at Tunapuna Hindu Primary School.

The daughter of former top-ranked national player Linda Partap-Boodhan reached four finals and walked away with three titles in the two-day competition.

Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

Real Sociedad edge Man Utd 1-0 in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”