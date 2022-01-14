EARLY STUMBLE

Keegan Petersen scored a superb 82 as South Africa completed a seven-wicket victory in the third Test and a 2-1 series win over world No 1 India on a spiteful Newlands pitch, yesterday.

South Africa chased down their victory target of 212, just the fourth time in 133 years that a team has scored more than 200 in Cape Town to win. The latest success follows on from their epic seven-wicket victory in Johannesburg in the second Test when they needed 240 in the fourth innings.