East clash against North in U-19 final

East will face North in the final of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament after both teams secured convincing victories in their respective semi-final fixtures last Thursday.
At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Andrew Rambaran’s 121 set up East’s 70-run victory over Central, while North defeated South by 95 runs in their semi at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Rambaran struck 20 fours and one six as East posted 254 for six off their 50 overs. Verran Batchu was also among the runs for East, hitting an unbeaten 75 off 99 balls. Fareez Ali was the best bowler for Central, grabbing four wickets for 44 runs off nine overs.
In reply, Central were dismissed for 184 in 40.3 overs. Alvin Sonny top-scored for Central with 33 not out while Jordan Mohammed was the best bowler for East with three for 29. Rambaran and Rondel Ramlogan picked up two wickets each.
In the other semi, North were dismissed for 206 in 49.2 overs with Sachin Emrit top scoring with 80. Keifer Ghisyawan, Nickyle Jalim and Jacen Agard all took three wickets each for South.
In reply, South’s innings never got going after being reduced to 16 for three in the fifth over. They were eventually dismissed for 111 in 38.1 overs with Abdur Rahman-Juman grabbing three for six and Joshua James and Abdullah Cambridge taking two wickets each.
The tournament final will be played on Friday at the National Cricket Centre.
Summarised Scores:
At NCC
EAST 254-6 (50 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 121, Verran Batchu 75 not out; Fareez Ali 4/44) vs CENTRAL 184 (40.3 overs) (Alvin Sonny 33 not out; Jordan Mohammed 3/29, Andrew Rambaran 2/7, Rondell Ramlogan 2/28) —East won by 70 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
NORTH 206 (49.2 overs) (Sachin Emrit 80; Keifer Ghisyawan 3/22, Nickyle Jalim 3/35, Jacen Agard 3/66) vs SOUTH 111 (38.1 overs) (K Ghisyawan 25; Abdur Rahman-Toppin 3/6, Abdullah Cambridge 2/23, Joshua James 2/30) —North won by 95 runs