‘East Classified’ now up North

THE East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament will serve off on Saturday at the Trinidad Country Club, in Maraval.
After only players from clubs in the east were eligible to compete in its two previous years of existence, the tournament will be open to players from registered clubs all over the country this time.
Entries were scheduled to close last night, and the draws will to be done at 6 p.m. today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The Catch National Junior Tennis Championship is currently taking place at this venue. “Catch” and “East Classified” were expected to be the first two tournaments back at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua since the shutdown, owing to Covid-19, just over a year ago.
However, the Government made a late decision to keep the home for racquet sports in their ongoing fight against the pandemic.
“East Classified” was the last tournament played in Tacarigua in January last year when two-time defending national champion Nabeel Mohammed captured the A division singles and doubles crown.
There will also be singles and doubles action in the women’s, as well as B and C classes, in the two-weekend competition.