‘East’ double for Youssef

FARID YOUSSEF captured a double crown in the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The former A class player was seeded No. 1 in the B division draw and he won five matches without dropping a set to capture the title.

However, Youssef was forced to play a tiebreak twice, by former West Indies cricketer Suruj Ragoonath in his first set of the tournament and after he had taken the first set 6-2 from sixth-seeded Under-14 player Daniel Rahaman in the semi-finals.

The only player from St Augustine Club in the 64-draw marched past fifth-seeded Under-16 player Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 6-1, 6-2 for the title last Sunday.

Youssef won four matches in doubles, culminating with victory over the players he took down in the last two rounds.

The medical doctor and Suren Ramcharitar whipped Campbell-Smith and Rahaman 6-1, 6-3 for the title.

Campbell-Smith’s sister Em-Miryam nosed out Zahra Shamsi 3-6, 6-1, 11/9 Sunday for the women’s B class crown, after a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over another fellow national Under-14 player, Madison Khan.

Anya Romany cruised past Ella Emamalie 4-0, 4-2 in the women’s C division final, and Michael Thomas allowed Jacob Blanc just one game in their battle for in the men’s equivalent title.

Akiel Duke and Jordane Dookie captured the Division A titles in the two-weekend tournament.

