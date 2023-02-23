East face South East in U-15 semis

The East Zone Under-15s will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Tournament semi-finals when they oppose South East Zone at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain Couva from 10 a.m. today,
East defeated North by ten wickets in their final Group A game last week, with spinner Yasir Deen leading the charge with the ball for East.
Deen, who opened the tournament with a beaver-trick, grabbed three wickets for four runs from 6.4 overs last week as North were dismissed for 77 in 33.4 overs.
Tyler Ramroop took three for 18 and Alejandro Kassiram and Ravi Seunarine snatched two wickets each for East.
In reply, Christian Lall struck two sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 45 off 54 balls, as East raced to 78 without loss in 14.5 overs.
North East finished second in Group A and will face Group B winners Central in the other semi-final today at the Balmain United Ground.
Central are also unbeaten in the tournament, with their final group game being washed out last week.