‘East’ gets going with women’s quarters

THE women’s A division quarter-finals will take centre stage when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament serves off today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Aalisha Alexis, who has played very little competitive tennis since capturing this title two years ago, has a challenging assignment as her opponent around 6 p.m. will be national Over-35 champion Farrah Chautilal.
And Cameron Wong, who captured the 18 and under and 21 and under titles in the Catch National Junior Championships a couple weeks ago, will come up against Savitree Singh, Over-35 runner-up in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Masters Tournament last month.
Jordane Dookie and Ella Carrington were seeded first and second respectively, and have received byes straight into the last four.
Dookie, who turned 16-years-old less than two weeks ago, captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in this tournament last year and went on to also earn a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open in March.
The 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year is only competing in singles in this two-weekend tournament as there are just two pairs in the women’s A doubles event and three in mixed doubles.
Carrington was the singles runner-up in “Tranquil” as well as in the 18 and under and 21 and under divisions of the National Championships
Orville Adams returned after an absence of over ten years in the veterans’ (Over-45) category, but withdrew at the semi-final stage because he had to travel to the United States.
The 60-year-old former national champ has decided to throw his hat into the open ring this time and he will tackle Stefon Ramsingh at 5 p.m. for a place in the Division A round of 16.
There are seven other matches in the first turn and 21 all told today.
In addition to the main division, there will be men’s singles and doubles action in the B and C classes and the other events are women’s and mixed doubles in all three categories and a women’s C division singles draw.