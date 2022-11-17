The action was intense as hundreds of spectators converged at the Mayaro Indoor Sports Facility on Saturday to witness the Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy (MPBA) Basketball Showdown 2022.
Asserting themselves from the start, it was the team from East Mucurapo Secondary that emerged as the champions of this inaugural youth tournament. Entering the finals undefeated, the Mucurapo team faced south-based Hoop Nation. Despite a valiant effort from Hoop Nation, the final score was 37 to 17 in favour of the Port of Spain basketballers.
Top-scoring for East Mucurapo was Uthman Bilal with 18 points, which included a few three-pointers and some outrageous dunks, which whipped the crowd into a frenzy.
For the 17-year-old captain of East Mucurapo, Jaheil James, it was a sweet victory, “This was a great experience, and it was a hard-fought win. I am really proud because we played as a team and lifted each other just as we lifted the championship trophy in the end. There was a lot of great talent here and I think that we are all leaving here a little bit better and more experienced. I want to thank the Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy for creating this platform for us to compete and play at our best. One day, when I’m playing in the NBA, I will reflect on this as an experience that shaped me as a player.”
The competition featured eight Under-18 teams: Hoop Nation, Manzanilla Secondary, Mayaro Secondary, East Mucurapo Secondary, North Eastern College, Rio Claro East, Rio Claro West, and South East Combined Youths.
Playing two ten-minute halves, each game was hotly contested, with spectacular plays keeping the audience on their feet. Welcoming the athletes and sharing words of encouragement was Rushton Paray, Member of Parliament for Mayaro, who was also a tournament sponsor.
In the third-place playoff, it was a resurgent performance from Manzanilla Secondary that saw them defeat a competitive Mayaro Secondary team. For the south-east teams, it was a chance to compete at a higher level and match their talents against their national rivals.
Matthew Pierre, founder of the MPBA and former national basketballer was enthusiastic about the response. “I believe that when you put the spotlight on young people, they will rise to the occasion and shine brightly. The players represented their teams well today, and given the high level of the competition, I would count them all as winners. I would like to thank the coaches, parents, members of the MPBA and the sponsors for making this possible. This wasn’t just a tournament; it was an investment in the sporting future of our nation.”
Honour roll