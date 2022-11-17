East Mucurapo Secondary

WINNERS: The players of East Mucurapo Secondary celebrate their victory in the MPBA Basketball Showdown 2022, last Saturday. Sharing in the moment were their head coach, Karim Bilal, left and Matthew Pierre, right.

The action was intense as hundreds of spectators converged at the Mayaro Indoor Sports Facility on Saturday to witness the Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy (MPBA) Basketball Showdown 2022.

Asserting themselves from the start, it was the team from East Mucurapo Secondary that emerged as the champions of this inaugural youth tournament. Entering the finals undefeated, the Mucurapo team faced south-based Hoop Nation. Despite a valiant effort from Hoop Nation, the final score was 37 to 17 in favour of the Port of Spain basketballers.

Top-scoring for East Mucurapo was Uthman Bilal with 18 points, which included a few three-pointers and some outrageous dunks, which whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

For the 17-year-old captain of East Mucurapo, Jaheil James, it was a sweet victory, “This was a great experience, and it was a hard-fought win. I am really proud because we played as a team and lifted each other just as we lifted the championship trophy in the end. There was a lot of great talent here and I think that we are all leaving here a little bit better and more experienced. I want to thank the Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy for creating this platform for us to compete and play at our best. One day, when I’m playing in the NBA, I will reflect on this as an experience that shaped me as a player.”

The competition featured eight Under-18 teams: Hoop Nation, Manzanilla Secondary, Mayaro Secondary, East Mucurapo Secondary, North Eastern College, Rio Claro East, Rio Claro West, and South East Combined Youths.

Playing two ten-minute halves, each game was hotly contested, with spectacular plays keeping the audience on their feet. Welcoming the athletes and sharing words of encouragement was Rushton Paray, Member of Parliament for Mayaro, who was also a tournament sponsor.

In the third-place playoff, it was a resurgent performance from Manzanilla Secondary that saw them defeat a competitive Mayaro Secondary team. For the south-east teams, it was a chance to compete at a higher level and match their talents against their national rivals.

Matthew Pierre, founder of the MPBA and former national basketballer was enthusiastic about the response. “I believe that when you put the spotlight on young people, they will rise to the occasion and shine brightly. The players represented their teams well today, and given the high level of the competition, I would count them all as winners. I would like to thank the coaches, parents, members of the MPBA and the sponsors for making this possible. This wasn’t just a tournament; it was an investment in the sporting future of our nation.”

Honour roll

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHANNON’S CLASSY SHOW

SHANNON’S CLASSY SHOW

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran praised the last-over heroics of Shannon Gabriel after the fast bowler successfully defended 17 runs against a rampant Roshon Primus to get the defending champions over the line by 11 runs in the first CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday night.

WI U-19 women lose third match

WI U-19 women lose third match

The West Indies Under-19 women suffered their third loss in the Women’s Under-19 four-team series in the eastern coastal Indian city of Visakhapatnam, falling to their hosts in a low-scoring match yesterday.

The India “B” Women’s Under-19 team dismissed the Windies for 44 in 16.5 overs before racing to 48 for two off just 7.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory.

At the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first. They never got going with Trishan Holder falling in the first over. They were 21 for five at the half-way stage and never recovered. There were three run-outs in the West Indies innings.

Senior National Bodybuilding Championships tomorrow

Senior National Bodybuilding Championships tomorrow

THE first Senior National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships to take place in Trinidad and Tobago in two years comes off tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Seniors, the biggest competition on the local calendar, usually attracts the cream of the crop among local bodybuilders, physique builders and bikini fitness competitors.

The competition was last held in 2019, prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shamsi strikes gold in England

LUCA SHAMSI recently outclassed the top two seeded players en route to convincingly winning a Grade IV men’s tennis tournament in England.

After whipping the No. 2 seed 4-1, 4-2 in the semi-finals, the Trinidad and Tobago player, who recently began A-Level studies at Culford School in Suffork, England, was even more convincing in the final as the top seed only managed two games.

TTFA launches its second ‘A’ licence course

TTFA launches its second ‘A’ licence course

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced the staging of the second edition of the TTFA ‘A’ Licence Coaching Course to be held from January 3-10, 2023, at the UTT Campus, Pt Lisas and Ato Boldon Stadium.

The main aim of this course is to educate coaches on the modern trends of the game, focusing on the practical and theoretical aspects of coaching, with an emphasis on leading the elite player and team at an advanced level.

T&T girls struggle in regional tourneys

T&T girls struggle in regional tourneys

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Jordane Dookie and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith exited at the first hurdle in both singles and doubles in junior tennis tournaments in the Caribbean over the last few days.

Dookie did not even get the chance to play in last night’s 18 and under doubles quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Jamaica yesterday.