East take on North East in Group A clash today

First round Group A winners East and North East will clash in the second round of the Scotiabank NexGen Under-15 Tournament today as both teams look to secure their place in the tournament semi-finals.

East whipped Tobago by 243 runs in the opening round of matches last week with spinner Yasir Deen taking a beaver-trick to lead his team to victory.

Meanwhile, North East were also victorious last week, beating North by seven wickets.

East and North East will clash at Knowles Street in Curepe with the winners securing a place in the semis with one round of matches left to play next week.

In the other Group A game today, Tobago will face North at Queen’s Park Oval with the winners keeping alive their campaign.

In Group B, Central, who clinched a 165-run victory over South West on the back of Darius Batoosingh’s 101 at Agostini Ground in Chase Village last week, will square off against South at the same venue today.

And South East, who beat South by 56 runs in their opening match, will face South West at James Park in Point Fortin.

All matches start at 9.30 a.m.

