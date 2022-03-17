East to meet Central in U-19 Youth final

East will meet Central in the final of the Price Club/Tiger Tanks Under-19 Youth Series after both teams completed easy victories in their respective semi-final match-ups over the last two days.
Central booked their spot in the final on Wednesday, following a five-wicket victory over North at the National Cricket Centre, while East secured their place with an 84-run win over South in the second semi at the same venue, yesterday.
Andrew Rambaran fell on 99 and Verran Batchu struck 72 for East yesterday as they posted 243 for six off their 50 overs before three early strikes from Jedadiah John rattled the South top-order as they were dismissed for 159. Rambaran’s knock proved vital for East after they were reduced to 47 for three in the 20th over.
Rambaran faced 100 balls and struck eight fours and a six in a 175-run stand with Batchu, who faced 74 balls and struck five fours. Both men were dismissed in the 48th over with left-arm medium pacer Jacen Agard bowling Batchu before taking a one-handed return catch to deny Rambaran a century.
In reply, left-arm medium pacer John struck in his first over, bowling Aaiden Ramcharan for a “duck” to put East on course for the win. He continued to cause problems for the South batters, removing the other opener Alix Gopaul with an in-swinging yorker that snuck past the left-hander’s defence to disturb his furniture.
John produced another good delivery to trap Keifer Ghiysawan lbw for zero as Central lost three wickets in the first three overs of the chase. Things didn’t get better for South as left-arm spinner Rambaran came into the attack to remove the key wicket of Riyaad Mohammed for 15 as East took control of proceedings.
South had a glimmer of hope with Kendall Poochoon keeping them in the hunt but all was lost when he was bowled by Ravinda Ramlal for 77 with 103 still needed off the final six overs. Poochoon faced 134 balls and struck six fours and a six, taking the score from 72 for five to 141 for five before Ramlal intervened to all but seal the win.
On Wednesday, North were dismissed for 123 off 40.1 overs while Central replied with 126 for five off 33 overs with Nick Ramlal hitting an unbeaten 46 to go with his two wickets for 21 runs. The final takes place next Wednesday at the NCC.
Summarised Scores:
East 243-6 (50 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 99, Verran Batchu 72; Jacen Agard 3/45, Avalon Changoor 2/18) vs South 159 (47.5 overs) (Kendall Poochoon 77, Jacen Agard 28; Jedadiah John 3/14, Andrew Rambaran 2/30, Ravindra Ramlal 2/28) —East won by 84 runs.
North 123 (40.1 overs) (Joshua Davis 33, Wayne Edwards 27, Kyle Ramdoo 20; Alexander Chase 2/11, Ronilster Pereira 2/14, Rajeev Ramnath 2/17, Nick Ramlal 2/21) vs Central 126-5 (33 overs) (Nick Ramlal 46 n.o., Justin Jaggessar 24; Abdullah Cambridge 2/16, Joshua Davis 2/32) —Central won by 5 wickets