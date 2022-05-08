East Triple Crown for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE captured a triple crown and Keshan Moonasar lifted two titles when the curtain fell on the East Classified Tennis Tournament Saturday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.
With two Division A titles already in the bag, Dookie combined with Nathen Martin to defeat Cameron Wong and Jamal Alexis 6-2, 6-4 in the mixed doubles final.
Last year’s Junior Player of the Year had secured her first crown on Friday night when she and Darcelle Charles, in her first competition in well over five years, took down Wong and Brianna Harricharan 6-1, 6-2 in Women’s doubles.
Dookie, who turned 15 years old a week ago, also came up against national 16 and under team-mate Wong in Saturday morning’s singles final and was up 5-2 when her former nemesis retired with a toe injury.
The attacking player had been edged by national 18 and under champ Aalisha Alexis in last year’s final, but she captured the doubles title with the assistance of national champion Carlista Mohammed.
Moonasar and Richard Chung were the overwhelming favourites to capture the doubles title, but they were forced to pull out all the stops to edge 2019 St James Club Tournament champs Martin and Nabeel Mohammed 2-6, 6-4, 10/6 in Saturday afternoon’s final.
It was the second straight doubles crown in the tournament for Moonasar as he and Seve Day were up a set and 2-1 in last year’s final when rain started to pour and Mohammed and Martin threw in the towel.
Moonasar had been leading 6-2, 1-0 when 2019 champ Chung, who has been battling knee problems for the last couple years, retired in singles final on Saturday morning.
Mohammed, the two-time defending national champ and the country’s top-ranked player, was attempting to capture a hat-trick of singles titles in this tournament, but he was stunned by 16-year-old Luca Shamsi in the quarter-finals.
The fourth edition of the tournament was the first to take place at St Augustine and contested over three weekends.