East Triple Crown for Dookie

Jordane Dookie

CHAMP & HER SPOILS: Jordane Dookie with her hampers after capturing a Triple Crown at the East Classified Tennis Tournament in St Augustine on Saturday.

JORDANE DOOKIE captured a triple crown and Keshan Moonasar lifted two titles when the curtain fell on the East Classified Tennis Tournament Saturday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

With two Division A titles already in the bag, Dookie combined with Nathen Martin to defeat Cameron Wong and Jamal Alexis 6-2, 6-4 in the mixed doubles final.

Last year’s Junior Player of the Year had secured her first crown on Friday night when she and Darcelle Charles, in her first competition in well over five years, took down Wong and Brianna Harricharan 6-1, 6-2 in Women’s doubles.

Dookie, who turned 15 years old a week ago, also came up against national 16 and under team-mate Wong in Saturday morning’s singles final and was up 5-2 when her former nemesis retired with a toe injury.

The attacking player had been edged by national 18 and under champ Aalisha Alexis in last year’s final, but she captured the doubles title with the assistance of national champion Carlista Mohammed.

Moonasar and Richard Chung were the overwhelming favourites to capture the doubles title, but they were forced to pull out all the stops to edge 2019 St James Club Tournament champs Martin and Nabeel Mohammed 2-6, 6-4, 10/6 in Saturday afternoon’s final.

It was the second straight doubles crown in the tournament for Moonasar as he and Seve Day were up a set and 2-1 in last year’s final when rain started to pour and Mohammed and Martin threw in the towel.

Moonasar had been leading 6-2, 1-0 when 2019 champ Chung, who has been battling knee problems for the last couple years, retired in singles final on Saturday morning.

Mohammed, the two-time defending national champ and the country’s top-ranked player, was attempting to capture a hat-trick of singles titles in this tournament, but he was stunned by 16-year-old Luca Shamsi in the quarter-finals.

The fourth edition of the tournament was the first to take place at St Augustine and contested over three weekends.

T&T teams settle for bronze medals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams were forced to settle for bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship Saturday night in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Under-15 combination of Malik Gopaul, Sekel McIntosh and Ethan Ramcharan were beaten 3-0 by the Dominican Republic.

Bravo guides QPCC I into T20 semis

Bravo guides QPCC I into T20 semis

Darren Bravo struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) into the semi-finals of the Premiership 1 T20 Festival, yesterday.

In the first match of the double-header at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, West Indies left-hander Bravo compiled a brisk 55 not out off 47 balls (seven fours, one six) to see QPCC I to an eight-wicket victory over PowerGen Penal Sports. The Parkites reached 123 for two in pursuit of 119 for victory, the win coming with a full four overs to spare.

Rangers regain lead

RANGERS re-took the lead in the Ascension Football Tournament just 24 hours after temporarily surrendering pole position to Defence Force, the defending champions.

Likewise, Police FC also won yesterday, defeating Central Soccer World (CSW) 3-1 to move to second spot and 18-points - their only defeat this season coming from a 2-1 defeat to Rangers. The “Army” stay a close third on 17 points, having won five matches and drawn twice this season.

WE'RE WAITING

WE’RE WAITING

ORGANISERS of the top two leagues in local football are as eager to get word on whether there will be Trinidad and Tobago Pro League or Super League football in 2022, as the general football-loving public.

Acting Pro League chairman Brent Sancho and newly-elected president of the TT Super League Lee Davis, both say they have had no word about a joint-league proposal since an initial meeting a few months ago between officials of both organisations, the normalisation committee and the Ministry of Sport.

Normalisation Committee says thanks

Normalisation Committee says thanks

The members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) normalisation committee (NC) have expressed thanks to creditors and all who participated in the exercise that led to the approval of the repayment proposal that will finally resolve the massive Trinidad & Tobago Football Association (TTFA) debt problem.

East Triple Crown for Dookie

