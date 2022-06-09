The Eastern Grass Challenge track and field meet will be staged tomorrow at the Eddie Hart Grounds, in Tacarigua, starting at 3 p.m.
The 100 metres, 400m, 800m, 1500m and discus events will be contested. An open race for fans is also on the programme. Among the clubs expected to participate are Abilene Wildcats, Burnley, Toco TAFAC, D’Abadie Progressive, Palo Seco and Mountain Eagles.
Former national athlete Adoniss Jones is a member of the Eastern Grass Challenge organising committee.
“Basically it’s an idea coming out of a couple athletes conversing,” Jones explained, “where we saw the need to get the communities back into the sport. Then, during the first half of the season and lack of meets, a couple clubs would have met up and had time trials where our athletes were able to compete.
“The goal,” the retired sprint hurdler continued, “is to develop a series of meets like this each year where the communities around Trinidad can come out and support their local athletes.”