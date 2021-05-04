Edwards 2nd in personal best

Tyrell Edwards

100 SILVER: New Mexico Junior College sprinter Tyrell Edwards.

New Mexico Junior College student Tyrell Edwards clocked a personal best 10.38 seconds to claim silver in the men’s 100 metres event at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Edwards was the fastest of four Trinidad and Tobago/New Mexico sprinters on show in the century. Timothy Frederick finished sixth overall in 10.65 seconds, while Aaron Brewster and Onil Mitchell were tenth and 16th, respectively, clocking 10.73 and 10.96. All three times were wind-aided.

New Mexico’s Ayla Stanisclaus got to the line in a windy 11.27 seconds for silver in the women’s 100m dash. South Plains College student Justin Guy picked up silver in the men’s 110m hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.87.

Frederick was fourth fastest in the men’s 200m with a 21.85 seconds run. South Plains athlete Camille Lewis returned a time of one minute, 03.13 seconds to finish fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles. And Che Lara’s 47.37 run earned the Wayland Baptist University senior fifth spot in the men’s 400.

Also in Texas, Taejha Badal captured two silver medals at the TAPPS 6A State High School Championships. The Concordia Lutheran High School student finished second in the girls’ 100m in 12.22 seconds and second in the 200 in 24.41.

At the Northeast Conference Championships, in Rhode Island, Michaela Neils finished fifth in the women’s 100m final in 12.31 seconds. The Long Island University (LIU) junior clocked 12.29 in the qualifying round. Neils was seventh fastest in the 200 preliminaries in 25.69, but did not face the starter in the final.

Shaquille Singuineau finished seventh in the Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) Pre-Conference Tune Up men’s shot put event. Singuineau threw 15.75m.

Anya Akili landed the spear 24.65m to secure seventh spot in the Tennessee Challenge women’s javelin. The Tennessee Tech University sophomore finished ninth overall in the 200m in 25.54 seconds and ninth in the 100m hurdles in 15.34. Akili also competed in the long jump, finishing 13th with a 5.40m leap.

Kadesha Prescott was 14th overall in the North Florida Invite women’s 100m. The University of South Florida (USF) student clocked 11.87 seconds.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HEADING HOME

HEADING HOME

With the VIVO Indian Premier League now suspended indefinitely, the biggest concern for most of the overseas players will be getting back to their respective countries with entry to various key transit points now being restricted.

No Pan Am juniors for T&T

No Pan Am juniors for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-21 table tennis players will not be represented in the qualification tournament for the Pan American Junior Games next week in Costa Rica.

Merle Baggoo had admitted right after being elected president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) on April 18, that it would have been very difficult to meet the deadline (ten days later) for submitting the team.

Mohammed picked for Olympics again

MUSHTAQUE MOHAMMED has been retained by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as an international technical official (ITO) for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

Edwards 2nd in personal best

Edwards 2nd in personal best

New Mexico Junior College student Tyrell Edwards clocked a personal best 10.38 seconds to claim silver in the men’s 100 metres event at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Wallace perfect in opener

Wallace perfect in opener

Trinidad and Tobago international netballer Samantha Wallace shot a perfect game to lead the NSW Swifts to a thrilling 69-66 extra time win over the Queensland Firebirds on Sunday, as the Suncorp Netball Super League 2021 bounced off in Australia on the weekend.

Studies in genius

Studies in genius

It is always fascinating to hear top-level sportsmen speak about their fellow high achievers. There is a clarity of thought and level of understanding they possess about what is happening on the field that those of us over the boundary struggle to achieve.