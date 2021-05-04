Edwards 2nd in personal best

New Mexico Junior College student Tyrell Edwards clocked a personal best 10.38 seconds to claim silver in the men’s 100 metres event at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Texas, USA, on Saturday.
Edwards was the fastest of four Trinidad and Tobago/New Mexico sprinters on show in the century. Timothy Frederick finished sixth overall in 10.65 seconds, while Aaron Brewster and Onil Mitchell were tenth and 16th, respectively, clocking 10.73 and 10.96. All three times were wind-aided.
New Mexico’s Ayla Stanisclaus got to the line in a windy 11.27 seconds for silver in the women’s 100m dash. South Plains College student Justin Guy picked up silver in the men’s 110m hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.87.
Frederick was fourth fastest in the men’s 200m with a 21.85 seconds run. South Plains athlete Camille Lewis returned a time of one minute, 03.13 seconds to finish fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles. And Che Lara’s 47.37 run earned the Wayland Baptist University senior fifth spot in the men’s 400.
Also in Texas, Taejha Badal captured two silver medals at the TAPPS 6A State High School Championships. The Concordia Lutheran High School student finished second in the girls’ 100m in 12.22 seconds and second in the 200 in 24.41.
At the Northeast Conference Championships, in Rhode Island, Michaela Neils finished fifth in the women’s 100m final in 12.31 seconds. The Long Island University (LIU) junior clocked 12.29 in the qualifying round. Neils was seventh fastest in the 200 preliminaries in 25.69, but did not face the starter in the final.
Shaquille Singuineau finished seventh in the Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) Pre-Conference Tune Up men’s shot put event. Singuineau threw 15.75m.
Anya Akili landed the spear 24.65m to secure seventh spot in the Tennessee Challenge women’s javelin. The Tennessee Tech University sophomore finished ninth overall in the 200m in 25.54 seconds and ninth in the 100m hurdles in 15.34. Akili also competed in the long jump, finishing 13th with a 5.40m leap.
Kadesha Prescott was 14th overall in the North Florida Invite women’s 100m. The University of South Florida (USF) student clocked 11.87 seconds.