ALEENA EDWARDS and Shemar Britton captured the titles in the first major tennis tournament in the country in more than 2 1/2 years on Sunday night at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The ICWI Silverbowl (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Champion was the first major tournament since the Super Singles Tournament in December 2019.
“Silverbowl” was actually supposed to be the first of the five “big ones” of the following season, but it was amongst the first of sporting competitions cancelled in the country because of Covid-19 in mid-March 2020, and there have only been a few junior and club tournaments since.
Edwards was the favourite since two-time national champion Catherine Spicer had not even entered after just competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and the top-ranked Brittany Joseph withdrew just before the start of the women’s event on Sunday morning.
However, the 11-time national champion needed to summon all her experience to escape against teenagers in the final two rounds. With Imani Edwards-Taylor holding two straight match points at 10-8 in deciding fifth game of the final, her aunt unleashed back-to-back winners and then took the next two points to claim victory 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 2-11, 12-10.
It was a devastating loss for the daughter of former national champ Astra Edwards, two days shy of her 17th birthday today.
Edwards-Taylor had actually also failed to convert two match points at 10-8 in fourth game in the semi-finals, but she bounced back in the decider and eventually upset former top-ranked player Linda Partap-Boodhan 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 11-7.
Edwards, who dismissed two-time Caribbean under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan (11-9, 11-6, 11-3) in the quarter-finals, seemed to be beaten in the semis, before battling back from 6-3 down in to edge Chloe Fraser, a player almost three times younger than her, 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 11-13, 11-9.
Although she is just 13 year old, Fraser may have been the one to beat from the start as she was the most active going into the tournament and had barely lost in five games to two A1 male players on the second night of the Champions League three days earlier.
One of them was Kenneth Parmanand, the player with the best serve in the game who reached the men’s quarter-finals on Sunday.
The former top junior was then whipped by 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 by Britton, who then beat his fellow Guyanese Jonathan Van Lang (11-5, 14-12, 11-5) and then went on to lift the trophy with an 11-8, 11-9 8-11, 11-6 triumph over second seed Tyrese Knight.
The top seed was actually trailing 5-0 in the second game, but caught the Barbadian at seven, and almost erased an 8-2 deficit in the third before closing it out in routine fashion in the fourth.
It was the first major final not involving a T&T player in a very long time as Derron Douglas was brushed aside 11-3, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7 by former Caribbean Under-18 champ Knight in their battle for a place in the title match. The 18-year-old Tobagonian spent some time training in Turkey earlier this season and just competed in the Commonwealth Games,
Aaron Wilson and Arun Roopnarine, who finished 2019 ranked first and second, respectively, in the country, were not in the field, along with former top-ranked players Yuvraaj Dookram and Reeza Burke.
And after winning his round-robin group, two-time national champ Curtis Humphreys was forced to withdraw from the main draw because of a family emergency.
The southpaw Britton, who was studying in Trinidad before the pandemic, has won the last two editions of Super Singles, and lifted his second Silverbowl trophy Sunday, eight years after beating fellow teenager Roopnarine for the title at age 15.