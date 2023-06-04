Edwards completes ‘majors’ hat-trick

Aleena Edwards

‘QUEEN OF CLUTCH’: Aleena Edwards, multiple times national champion.

ALEENA EDWARDS captured her third straight women’s open title Saturday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The same two players have contested three of the four finals since the sport resumed after a hiatus of almost three years because of the pandemic, and the 43-year-old has beaten her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor in all of them.

Even when Edwards (A) did not play in the Classified Championship, the 17-year-old could not get the job done as she was edged by Ambika Sitram in the final of the first major of the season last month.

The University of Trinidad and Tobago player returned from a six-month absence Saturday to defeat Edwards-Taylor 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 13-11 to retain her title in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship.

It was another heartbreaking defeat for the southpaw, who had failed to convert two straight match points in last year’s final in August, and then squandered three straight game points for a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven title match in the National Championships, three months later.

Edwards-Taylor had a lot to regret on Saturday night, too, as after littering the stat sheet with unforced errors in the first two games, she finally came to life before failing to take advantage of a 9-6 lead in the fourth as Edwards roared back to take seven of the last nine points.

It has been a nightmare for Edwards-Taylor in finals in recent times, as in addition to losing at the last hurdle in the four majors, she was defeated by Priyanka Khellawan in both the Under-19 and 21 title matches of the Silver Bowl Junior Championships a few weeks ago.

The QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites player, who did win their meeting in the round-robin stage of the U-19 category, almost squandered a seemingly unassailable lead in Saturday’s semis.

After losing the first eight points of the deciding fifth game, former three-time Caribbean U-13 champ Khellawan won seven in a row, before losing the last four in an 11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7 defeat.

Edwards was lucky to even reach the semis, as after taking the opening game of their quarter-final encounter, Sitram squandered four straight points with a 9-7 lead in the second, and five straight from 10-7 in the third, and eventually went down 11-13, 11-9, 12-10, 11-7.

The 12-time national champ is in a different league mentally to the others and she went to win all three games at 11-9 against longtime rival and former No. 1 player Linda Partap-Boodhan to reach the title match.

Edwards, who could easily be nicknamed the ‘Queen of Clutch’, won the last seven close games she played during the knockout stage after losing the first one 13-11 to Sitram.

As was the case in last year’s edition, Brittany Joseph, who was dominating before the pandemic, entered the tournament but did not show Saturday.

The former champ, who also missed “Nationals” in November, came back in “Classified” but was beaten by both Edwards-Taylor and Sitram and failed to advance from the group stage.

