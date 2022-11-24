Edwards for the 12th time

ALEENA EDWARDS struck gold for an incredible 12th time, but her brother Aaron could not complete a family double as Aaron Wilson captured his second straight men’s crown in the National Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
First-time sponsors Pristine Dental Solutions contributed $20,000 to ensure that most prestigious tournament in the sport became a reality, and the champions received $3,500 each.
Imani Edwards-Taylor, who battled back from 2-7 in the first and 5-8 in the second to win both games, seemed to have the women’s crown in the bag when she led her aunt 10-7 in the third of best-of-seven championship match.
But the vastly-improved 17-year-old, who was not even winning titles in her age-group (Under-15) before the sport was shut down for Covid-19 in March 2020, got understandably “tight” and failed to convert four game points.
Before Edwards-Taylor knew what hit her, the match was even, and she was behind in the fifth game, before the exquisite strokes started to return and she fought back again to go up 10-8.
But the southpaw again stumbled under the pressure, and after failing to convert more three game points, the mentally tough Aleena, who wills herself to “come on” far more than any other player, went on to clinch victory 9-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-4.
Edwards-Taylor, who had been unable to get the job done three months ago against the same opponent with a 10-8 lead in the deciding fifth game of the final of the Silverbowl Championships, was devastated after the gut-wrenching defeat.
The Silverbowl Under-19 champ had upset Linda Partap-Boodhan in the open semi-finals in August and she proved that this victory was no fluke with a 9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9 over the former No. 1 player in Wednesday night’s last four.
Aleena, who was beaten by Catherine Spicer in the final when this tournament was last contested in 2019, took down the returning Ambika Sitram 11-2, 9-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-7 for her place in the title match.
Breathtaking Wilson
Wilson was the favourite when he captured the men’s title three years ago and again lifted the crown as the top fancy when he took down giant-killer Aaron Edwards 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6.
The former Caribbean Under-18 champ was absolutely breathtaking in the last two games, but it had been a completely different story in his first two games of the night a few hours earlier.
Wilson not only lost the first game, but he found himself down 10-6 in the second before he somehow managed to save nine game points en route to beating Franklyn Seechan 6-11, 17-15, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in the quarter-finals.
The top-ranked player then came close to losing the first two games again before he changed gears and went on to defeat his 71-year-old nemesis David Mahabir 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 to reach the final.
The three-time Caribbean Over-45 champ had beaten a then 15-year-old Wilson in the final nine years ago in his first trip back home from his base in Canada in over two decades to become the oldest ever national champ.
The crafty Mahabir had earlier scored an 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 quarter-final triumph over Andrew Edwards, whose older brother Aaron had denied 2014 champ Yuvraaj Dookram, in his first major tournament in four years, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 at the same stage.
Aaron then stunned two-time champ Curtis Humphreys 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5 to advance to the first major final of his lengthy career.
Kenneth Parmanand, owner of Pristine Dental Solutions, had not been at his best before the pandemic hit and he again was far from it and was beaten 11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the quarters by Humphreys.