Carlos Edwards is happy to be back home and helping out former team-mate Kenwyne Jones as the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s team prepares for Thursday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Nicaragua.
Edwards, a member of T&T’s 2006 World Cup team is a now an assistant coach for Jones. And speaking about working with his former Soca Warriors colleague he said in an interview with TTFA Media: “It’s good. It felt like yesterday that we were still playing and celebrating. But it’s always good to be back home, especially with my dear friend Kenwyne to assist him.”
Speaking about the difference in roles from playing to coaching, the former English Premier League player said: “It’s a different capacity from playing to coaching, and it’s something I’ve been doing for the last three, four years in England and it’s just a different situation where it comes to assisting Kenwyne, but at the same time it’s something that is good not just for myself but the country and when it comes to women’s football.”
Edwards, who has replaced Charlie Mitchell as Jones’ assistant after the latter took up an appointment in England, has been trying to get acquainted with a squad now in camp at the Home of Football in Couva.
The squad contains several oversees-based players, including Shani Nakhid-Schuster, niece of former T&T captain, Senator David Nakhid.
Nakhid-Schuster described the chance to play for the country of her mother and uncle as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“I felt almost in awe that I had this opportunity to do it, and when you have chances like this you have to take it,” she said.
Nakhid-Schuster identified team cohesiveness as a key element for victory over the Nicaraguans and new team-mate Maya Matouk was upbeat about the players coming together.
“...It’s been working very well so far...We’ve been preparing a lot. We have a lot of new players that came from away, a new coaching staff and everything, I’m excited to win the game on Thursday,” she said following a practice session against an Under-20 team yesterday.
Matouk added: “We haven’t played a lot with the players that are here right now, so this game was a good start for us to get to know each other on the field.” Thursday’s match against Nicaragua takes place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 3 p.m.