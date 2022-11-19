ALEENA EDWARDS will begin her quest for a 12th title when the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championship continues today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.
The tournament returned after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus with the round-robin group stage yesterday, and both genders will be in action today.
With just 17 players involved in four groups in the women’s event, the round-robin stage will not get going until 1 p.m., and the top two from each group will advance to the round of 16 two hours later.
In the absence of the top-ranked Brittany Joseph and Catherine Spicer, the veteran Edwards is the favourite to enhance her already remarkable record in the country’s most prestigious tournament.
The only other top player in the field is Linda Partap-Boodhan, who has won every major title on the calendar except this one.
But they could both come away empty-handed when the tournament concludes with the semi-finals and final on Wednesday night, with Imani Edwards-Taylor also in the picture.
The 17-year-old southpaw stunned Partap-Boodhan in the semi-finals before failing to convert two championship points and being edged in five games by her aunt Aleena in the final of the Silverbowl Championships in August.
Today’s field also contains former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan and Partap-Boodhan’s two daughters, Rayanna and Lyllana.
Younger sibling Llyanna, who lifted six trophies in the Caroni Zone Tournament at the age of ten in 2019, has captured seven junior titles this season.
The men’s knockout draw of 64 will get going at 10 a.m., and after three rounds, action will resume on Wednesday night with the quarter-finals.
Aaron Wilson, who won the last edition of the Nationals three years ago, is back after being in the United States when Silver Bowl was contested nearly three months ago.
The field also includes two-time champ Curtis Humphreys as well as Canada-based David Mahabir, who became the oldest national champ when he triumphed nine years ago at age 62, and 2014 national champ Yuvraaj Dookram, in his first major tournament in over four years.