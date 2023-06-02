Edwards in, Britton out Silver Bowl

SHEMAR BRITTON will not be defending his title, but Aleena Edwards will return to go after a second straight women’s crown in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Edwards will be making her first appearance for the season after not competing in the first major tournament (Classified Championship) last month.

The University of Trinidad and Tobago player was crowned national champion for the 12th time in November, three months after lifting the trophy in last year’s edition of Silver Bowl, the first major in almost three years because of the pandemic.

Imani Edwards-Taylor must feel she should have won both tournaments as she had two straight match points on her aunt in the Silver Bowl final and three straight game points for a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven title match in the National Championships.

The southpaw also lost a heart-breaking “Classified” final to Ambika Sitram and in both the under-19 and 21 Silver Bowl finals to Priyanka Khellawan, and her resolve at age 17 will definitely be tested today.

This could be the most competitive women’s event in quite a while. In addition to the four already mentioned, the field also includes former No. 1 players Brittany Joseph and Linda Partap-Boodhan.

Joseph, who was dominating before the pandemic, definitely has something to prove as she failed to advance from her group at “Classifieds” after missing both majors last year.

However, the 25-year-old, who came back the next day and almost beat the sixth-seeded Anson Wellington in the A1 draw, would be the one to beat if she has dusted off most of the rust.

Partap-Boodhan, who is in her 40s like Edwards, has lost to Edwards-Taylor in all three majors since the resumption and she may not want to see the teenager this time.

The field of 19, also including 1964 national champ Merle Baggoo, will begin action in six round-robin groups today, and top two from each group will advance to compete in the knockout draw from around 2.30 p.m., three hours before the scheduled final.

A massive field of 109 will be competing for the men’s trophy over the next two days.

The players will begin action in 32 round-robin groups today, and the top two from each group will do battle in the main draw tomorrow.

Reigning champ Britton, who also won at “Classifieds” and the other four tournaments he has contested in T&T since the resumption, is training in the United States for the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games.

In the absence of the Guyanese player, “Classified” runner-up Aaron Wilson, who was completely dominating before the pandemic, is the clear favourite.

The main challenger to the national champ is teenager Derron Douglas, who reached the semifinals in last year’s edition and has been training in the United States since.

Arun Roopnarine, who was beaten early at “Classifieds” in his first tournament since he finished the 2019 season at No. 2, is also included, along with “Nationals” runner-up Aaron Edwards and former national champion Yuvraj Dookram.

Tobagonian Javier King, Abraham Francis and former top-ten players Joshua Maxwell and Luc O’Young also deserve respect after “Classifieds”.

Maxwell took out Roopnarine and then came close to disposing of Britton in three straight games before losing their “round of 16” clash.

Francis made it to the last eight, while the other two got all the way to the semis.

And O’Young, who like Roopnarine had not played since the pandemic, continued to impress as he went on to lead Carenage Blasters 2 to the title in the inaugural Spin Cup, last month.

First serve today is 9.30 a.m., while action gets going at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

