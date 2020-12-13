Edwards named Red Force manager

Sebastian Edwards

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE: Sebastian Edwards

PRESIDENT of the Merry Boys Cricket Club of Diego Martin, Sebastian Edwards, has been appointed by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) as the new manager of the Red Force national men’s senior team.

The career Public Servant employed with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Drainage Division) got the overwhelming approval of the TTCB national executive which met on Saturday at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The selection of Edwards comes on the heels of the naming of David Furlonge as the Red Force coach two weeks ago. The national cricketers who are already in training will soon be joined by their colleagues currently on West Indies, and franchise club duties in preparation for the regional Super50 limited overs competition slated for February 4 to 27 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking yesterday, Edwards said he was humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as manager of the national cricket team which he said was totally unexpected and vowed to do his best to help produce the results the cricketers are capable of.

He said that he and Furlonge are members of the National League Committee overseeing the top tiers of local cricket and that they share a good relationship which will translate into a focused and seamless objective to help bring success to the Red Force.

Edwards has a long and established background in managing cricketers having been associated with the Merry Boys Cricket Club for the past 15 years and has been credited with keeping the club together after the sudden passing of their longtime president and benefactor Patrick Rampersad two years ago.

Edwards was also named manager of the North team in the annual North-South Classic. His standing in the cricket community also propelled him to assume the management of the North Team in an exhibition match at the official opening of the Diego Martin Multipurpose Stadium last year. He was also at the helm of the Best of Diego Martin team against the Best of Santa Cruz to celebrate the 50th birthday of batting legend Brian Lara last year.

Looking forward he said one of the greatest challenges he will face will be keeping the national cricketers focused in the new normal caused by the Covid-19 pandemic when the team will be isolated and confined to a bubble according to the current stringent health protocols.

However, he said that the top players have already been exposed to what is required of them which will make his job as national team manager a bit less difficult but is committed to leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the faith the TTCB has placed him is justified.

Edwards and Furlonge will get down to work in earnest when the TTCB stages an inter-zone 50-Overs tournament, starting on January 6, in preparation for the CWI Super50 Cup with the leading cricketers turning out for North, South, Central, and East/Tobago bidding for places on the Red Force squad.

At the TTCB executive meeting on Saturday, president Azim Bassarath said that he had written to the Minister of Health (MoH) seeking approval to stage the matches for the national team, while observing all Covid-19 protocols and without spectators at the venues. He said the TTCB had initially planned to bowl off their new season this month but have been forced to push back their program because the restrictions have not been relaxed.

He said pending a change of the situation the TTCB hopes to start their National League 50-Overs Sunday League competition on March 7 which will be a one-round affair, while the T20 tournament will get under way on May 20 pending approval from the MoH.

Joshua Da Silva's maiden Test match half-century was small consolation as West Indies succumbed to an innings and 12-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand last evening at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton.

