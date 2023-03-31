Edwards-Taylor and Fraser in C’bean Youth ‘ping pong’ semis

IMANI Edwards-Taylor and Chloe Fraser reached singles semifinals in the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.
After receiving a bye in the first round of the Under-19 event, Edwards-Taylor, who lost heart-breaking finals in both major open tournaments at home in Trinidad last year, defeated Jamaican Olivia Petrekin 11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 to advance to this morning’s medal round against Estela Crespo.
Meanwhile, Fraser, who has been training in France for the last nine months, will tackle Dafne Sosa in the Under-15 semis, after whipping Jasmine Billingy of Guyana 11-4, 12-10, 11-7.
Nicholas Lee and Gabriel John were the other T&T players who battled for places in the medal round, but both were unsuccessful. Lee dismissed Guyana’s Umar Percival 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 in the first round of the Under-19 draw, but then came up against the top seed and was defeated 12-10, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 by Oscar Birriel of Puerto Rico.
Ameer Mohammed was beaten 13-11, 11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8 by second seed Rafael Cabrera, and Eduaro Darley, also from the Dominican Republic, whipped Tobagonian Jamalli Mauge 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. All four members of the T&T Under-15 boys’ team had qualified for the main draw.
However, three of them went out in the first round, and, after receiving a bye, John was beaten 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3 by Jamaican Gari Whthe.
Malik Gopaul came within two points of the quarters in the third game, before Jamaican Brian Blake clawed his way back to prevail 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6. Ebo McNeil of Guyana took down Sekel McIntosh 11-3, 13-15, 11-7, 11-6, while Dariel Del Rosario of the Dominican Republic whipped Josiah Joseph 11-5, 11-8, 14-12.
Two-time Priyanka Khellawan, who competed alongside Edwards-Taylor and Fraser in the open Caribbean Championship last week, failed to advance from the Under-19 round-robin group stage, along with Mikah Stroude, Yzabelle Morris and Nicholas O’Young.
And Jinai Samuel, Lyllana Boodhan and Jordan Thong failed to qualify in the Under-15 category.