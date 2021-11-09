EGM STILL REQUESTED

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has returned to Birmingham Bears as the team’s T20 overseas player and men’s team captain for the entire Vitality Blast campaign in 2022.

The Barbadian, who has helped the Bears to a first quarter-final in four years in his debut Blast season with the club, will be available for all group games and the knockout stages, should the Bears qualify for the quarter-finals and subsequently Finals Day at their home ground of Edgbaston.