Eight ‘Trini’ girls for RBC Tobago tourney

EIGHT female players from Trinidad have made the trip over to the sister isle for the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Shaw Park.
The list includes three daughters of multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed, Naomi, Lilly and Karissa, as well as the De Gannes-Maillard twins, Abigail and Laura-Li.
The others visitors competing in the six-day tournament are Shiloh Walker, Keyah Roberts and Eva Pasea, who was crowned Division C champion of the East Zone Classified Tournament in May.
Lilly captured the Under-16 title just over a week ago in the Sagicor Junior Tournament, while Naomi, runner-up in the age group in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament last month.
Karissa is the only member of the seven not competing in the Under-16 category, but she and her sisters are the only Trinidadians in the Under-14 division.
Makeda Bain, who captured the Under-14 crown in both “Lease” and “Sagicor” and combined with Walker for the Under-16 doubles trophy in “Lease”, is favoured to capture both titles.
There are nine players in the Under-14 division and ten in the Under-16 category and action will begin in three round-robin groups and the top two from each group will move into the quarter-finals.
The talented Christi-Anna Hills is making a return and she will be competing in the Under-18 division, along with the likes of Pasea, Walker, De Gannes-Maillard twins and Smith twins, Makayla and Shaina.
The other player in the field of eight is twin sister of the top-ranked male entrant Nicholas Ready, Charlotte, who stunned national Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong for the “Sagicor” title and is the overwhelming title favourite here.
The players will begin action in two round-robin groups and the top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
There are just three names in the Under-12 category and Anelese Orr, who returned after an absence of at least a year to secure the trophy in “Lease”, is heavily favoured over Roberts and Teijah Wellington in the straight round-robin event.
First serve today is 9 a.m.
