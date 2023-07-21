Eight ‘Trini’ girls for RBC Tobago tourney

EIGHT female players from Trinidad have made the trip over to the sister isle for the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Shaw Park.

The list includes three daughters of multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed, Naomi, Lilly and Karissa, as well as the De Gannes-Maillard twins, Abigail and Laura-Li.

The others visitors competing in the six-day tournament are Shiloh Walker, Keyah Roberts and Eva Pasea, who was crowned Division C champion of the East Zone Classified Tournament in May.

Lilly captured the Under-16 title just over a week ago in the Sagicor Junior Tournament, while Naomi, runner-up in the age group in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament last month.

Karissa is the only member of the seven not competing in the Under-16 category, but she and her sisters are the only Trinidadians in the Under-14 division.

Makeda Bain, who captured the Under-14 crown in both “Lease” and “Sagicor” and combined with Walker for the Under-16 doubles trophy in “Lease”, is favoured to capture both titles.

There are nine players in the Under-14 division and ten in the Under-16 category and action will begin in three round-robin groups and the top two from each group will move into the quarter-finals.

The talented Christi-Anna Hills is making a return and she will be competing in the Under-18 division, along with the likes of Pasea, Walker, De Gannes-Maillard twins and Smith twins, Makayla and Shaina.

The other player in the field of eight is twin sister of the top-ranked male entrant Nicholas Ready, Charlotte, who stunned national Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong for the “Sagicor” title and is the overwhelming title favourite here.

The players will begin action in two round-robin groups and the top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

There are just three names in the Under-12 category and Anelese Orr, who returned after an absence of at least a year to secure the trophy in “Lease”, is heavily favoured over Roberts and Teijah Wellington in the straight round-robin event.

First serve today is 9 a.m.

—Shammi Kowlessar

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jerome Morrison

Jerome Morrison

In the vibrant world of youth sports, the Trinidad Express Newspapers proudly shines its spo…

GRITTY WINDIES

GRITTY WINDIES

The West Indies continued their fightback on the second day of the historic 100th Test match played between the Caribbean men and India, yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

And compared to Thursday’s first day, a much larger crowd turned up to witness it. From an overnight 288 for four, India were eventually dismissed for 438 on the stroke of tea. Talisman Virat Kohli led the charge with 121 with solid support from Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Aswhin (56)—both scoring half-centuries.

Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Keshorn Walcott bagged bronze in the men’s javelin at the Herculis Wanda Diamond League meet, in Monaco, yesterday. Walcott landed the spear 81.31 metres.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch was golden in Monaco, the 2021 Olympic Games silver medallist producing a big 85.95m throw to secure top spot, ahead of Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber, the silver medallist at 84.23.

Eight ‘Trini’ girls for RBC Tobago tourney

EIGHT female players from Trinidad have made the trip over to the sister isle for the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Shaw Park.

The list includes three daughters of multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed, Naomi, Lilly and Karissa, as well as the De Gannes-Maillard twins, Abigail and Laura-Li.

CASA team continues to struggle

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls were relegated into the playoff for fifth-place in the team event of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships, yesterday, in St Vincent.

And the boys were expected to follow them there last night as they lost their opening fixture Group A against British Virgin Islands (BVI) and were not favoured against the two strongest teams—Guyana and Cayman Islands—in their other round-robin matches yesterday.

Smith, Sealy sink T&T U-19s

Destructive spells from pacer Raneico Smith and left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy followed up solid batting and handed Barbados an innings and nine runs win against Trinidad and Tobago in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 three-day championship, yesterday in St Vincent.