Ekesa retains ‘Run Barbados’ marathon title

KENYAN Alex Ekesa successfully defended his crown when the 2022 Sportsmax Run Barbados marathon was contested, yesterday, on the picturesque east coast of Barbados.
The lanky Kenyan last claimed the top prize at the 2019 edition of the 26.2 mile marathon–the culmination of the two-day Run Barbados Weekend–before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a two-year-hiatus of the Caribbean’s largest marathon event.
Then, the course was staged on the island’s vibrant South coast, before race organisers opted to make a transition to a new venue in this the 39th edition of the Run Barbados Series.
Overall, more than 600 persons–a mixture of professional and recreational athletes–participated in eight events (six races and two walks) over a 24-hour period that fired off at 4.35 p.m. on Saturday.
Yesterday, Ekesa proved a class above the 53-runner opposition in the marathon, crossing the line in two hours, 34 minutes and five seconds, way ahead of the women’s champion and second overall, Felix Herimiarintsoa of France (2:54.29) and Yusheng Ni (3:00.04) of the USA. Kwame Gordon of Carnbee, Tobago, was the top TTO finisher, ninth overall in 3:50.28.
Ekesa also claimed the gold in the Sand Dunes 10k race on Saturday afternoon, posting a 34 minutes and 30 seconds standard.
TTO athletes fared much better in the 229-runner field of the half-marathon (13.1 miles) where Elvis Turner made the podium for bronze in one hour 18 minutes and 22.2 seconds behind Barbados’ Joshua Hunte (1:16.16) and France’s Toni Auster (1:16:36). TTO’s Guswil George was fifth in 1:23.47.
New course more difficult
Turner said the inclines of the hilly course led to him having some cramp problems in the latter part of the race. “In the earlies when I started i felt ok, holding my pace going out and feeling good, “ Turner explained, adding that he suffered the cramp-like symptoms at the eight-mile marker, “my pace started to drop but I tried to pick it up… but I wasn’t feeling too great and decided to just hold on and settle for third position.”
Turner believed the new course was more difficult than the original South course because of some of the lesser paved road ways. His compatriot George concurred with that assessment.
“Overall this course is pretty tough because of the rough terrain,” said George. “But out on the main road, it was smooth flowing with the up and down hills. That’s what we are accustomed to so that was pretty good for me.”
George said he made several unsuccessful attempts to bridge the gap between himself and the eventual fourth-placed finished from Great Britain, Darren Sunter (1:20.12)
“I gave it everything I had but I just couldn’t catch him,” the wiry road-runner said, adding that the previous course is more conducive to faster running because of the major roadways involved in that route.
Both Turner and George will now turn their attention to the Trinidad and Tobago International marathon on January 29, 2023. “Haven’t decided whether I’ll do the full or half-marathon in T&T, but it is back to the drawing board to see where improvements can be made,” George concluded.
George had also finished sixth of 185 runners in the Sand Dunes 10k the previous evening, in 37 minutes and 59 seconds. Overall 72 TTO athletes participated in all of the eight events on offer at the Sportsmax-broadcast event.