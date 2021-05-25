EL Salvador reign supreme

Herber Ramos

TIMELY CLEARANCE: El Salvador defender Herber Ramos, left, clears the ball before T&T striker Dominic McDougall closes in to challenge during their quarter-final clash last Friday in the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, held at the Arena Futbol Playa Fedefutbol, Alajuela, Costa Rica. El Salvador won the match 9-2. —Photo courtesy CONCACAF

Exon Perdomo recorded a beaver-trick to power El Salvador to a 6-4 victory over the United States in the final of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship (CBSC) on Sunday, at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

After defeating Trinidad and Tobago 9-2 at the quarter-final stage, El Salvador beat Guatemala 6-2 in their semi-final clash, while the USA defeated Panama 4-3 in their quarters match before beating Mexico 5-2 in the semis, to advance the the championship match.

The victory marks the second CBSC crown for El Salvador who also claimed the title in 2009. Goals from Elmer Robles, Perdomo and Jason Urbina gave El Salvador an early 3-0 lead, and they would maintain the upper hand the rest of the way thanks to another three scores from Perdomo. The USA made a contest of it courtesy a brace from Jason Santos while Tomas Canale and Gabriel Silveira each scored a goal apiece, but were unable to catch Perdomo and his “Cuscatlecos”.

In the third-place decider, Guatemala achieved their highest finish ever at a CBSC with a 5-2 win over Mexico. Wilson Gonzalez struck a double and was joined by Juan Flores, Angel Saenz and Samuel Petrez on the Guatemalan scoresheet. Meanwhile, “El Tricolor” got their two items from Salomon Wbias and Diego Rodriguez.

The Top Scorer Award went to Francisco Velasquez of El Salvador for his 11 goals in the tournament. Velasquez is now the all-time leading scorer in the history of the CBSC with 56 goals.

Goalkeeper Eliodoro Portillo of El Salvador collected the Golden Glove Award presented by All State. Portillo had three goals himself but was the anchor in goal for the “Cuscatlecos”, conceding just 12 goals. And El Salvadorian Ruben Batres, who scored 10 goals to help lead his side to the title, copped the Best Player Award, presented by Scotiabank.

And the Scotiabank Young Player Award was given to Antonio Chavez of the USA. Chavez scored a goal and was a key piece of the USA team that qualified for the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup, to be held later this year in Russia.

