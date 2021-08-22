Elaine electrifies

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah

YESSSS!: Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, begins to celebrate as she breaks the tape to win the Women’s 100 metres ahead of fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, second right, and Shericka Jackson, right, while American Sha’carri Richardson, second left, trails the field, at the Classic Track and Field meet in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Saturday.

@Caption:—Photo: AP

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah sped to the second fastest time in history as she continued her imperious form with victory in the 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, in the eighth Diamond League meet of the season on Saturday.

The 29-year-old clocked 10.54 seconds to be just outside of legendary American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s all-time record of 10.49, as she stamped her authority in inspiring a Jamaican sweep of the top three spots.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was timed at 10.73 for second while Shericka Jackson clocked 10.76 to finish third, in a repeat of the podium at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

“I think the records are in reach because I ran 10.5 and I have so much more in me,” Thompson-Herah said afterwards. “I don’t want to get carried away -- the celebrations will start in October and November, but for now I have a mission to complete.”

The highly anticipated showdown with American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson never materialised, the 21-year-old finishing last in 11.14 seconds in what was an underwhelming performance.

Fraser-Pryce was away quickly in lane four with Jackson in lane three in pursuit, and American Teahna Daniels also in contention in lane one. However, Thompson quickly drew level passing the half-way stage to hit the tape strongly, resetting Jamaica’s national record in the process.

“To come back with a PB after the championships, that is amazing. I haven’t run that fast in five years,” Thompson-Herah said. “It means a lot to me … because my job is to inspire a generation. I have more races so I don’t get too excited, too carried away. I have to continue doing the job.”

Thompson-Herah made history at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first woman to repeat as double sprint champion. On that occasion, she produced a new Olympic record of 10.61. There were no headlines for 19-year-old Jamaican star Brianna Williams as she finished only ahead of Richardson in 11.09.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thomas pleased

Thomas pleased

JAMES THOMAS, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team head coach, is pleased with the draw for the first round of the recently revamped CONCACAF World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup competitions.

DEFIANT FAWAD

DEFIANT FAWAD

TIME LOST is seldom ever regained. Pakistan’s Fawad Alam brought up his fifth Test century but it might not be enough to negate many precious hours lost over the last two days of the deciding second Test match against the West Indies, at Sabina Park, in Jamaica.

Duffy beaten but world champion for record-equalling third time

Duffy beaten but world champion for record-equalling third time

Recently crowned Olympic champion, Bermudian Flora Duffy, secured a record-equalling third women’s World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) title despite finishing third behind American Taylor Knibb -- 10 years her junior -- and Léonie Périault of France in the grand final on Saturday.

Ugas upsets Pacquiao

Ugas upsets Pacquiao

This night was supposed to be a celebration, a culmination of all the great Manny Pacquiao has accomplished—a champion in eight divisions in four decades, a superstar the world over.

Elaine electrifies

Elaine electrifies

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah sped to the second fastest time in history as she continued her imperious form with victory in the 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, in the eighth Diamond League meet of the season on Saturday.