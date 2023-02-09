Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.
Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.
Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.
At the Bearcat Invite in Missouri, USA, Iowa Western Community College sophomore Antonia Sealy accumulated 3,615 points for bronze in the women’s pentathlon.
William Jewell College senior Justen O’Brien was ninth fastest in the men’s 400m in 48.75 seconds. University of Central Missouri sprinter Ariel Kerr finished 15th overall in the men’s 60m dash in 7.03. Iowa Western’s Elijah Simmons was 27th in 7.13. In the opening round, Kerr clocked 6.95, while Simmons got to the line in 7.07.
In New York, Nathan Farinha finished first in his section and sixth overall in the Scarlet Knight Open men’s 200m in an indoor best 21.91 seconds. The Essex County College sprinter was eighth in the 60m final in 6.91.
Ianna Roach finished sixth in the Iowa State Classic women’s shot put event. The University of Iowa junior threw the iron ball 14.24 metres.
At the Florida/Georgia Challenge, in Florida, Dylan Woodruffe was seventh fastest in the high school boys’ 400m. The IMG Elite athlete clocked 49.46 seconds.
Also in Florida, Tamia Badal finished second in heat two and fourth overall in the Celebration Pointe Indoor Classic women’s 60m hurdles preliminaries in 8.89 seconds. The University of Central Florida junior, however, opted out of the final. Badal was 20th in the 200m in 26.65.
David Pierce finished 18th overall in the Washington State Open men’s 200m in 22.10 seconds. The Boise State University senior was 30th in the opening round of the 60m dash in 7.14. He did not progress.