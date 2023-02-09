Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock

THIRD IN 60M DASH: Jerod Elcock

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

At the Bearcat Invite in Missouri, USA, Iowa Western Community College sophomore Antonia Sealy accumulated 3,615 points for bronze in the women’s pentathlon.

William Jewell College senior Justen O’Brien was ninth fastest in the men’s 400m in 48.75 seconds. University of Central Missouri sprinter Ariel Kerr finished 15th overall in the men’s 60m dash in 7.03. Iowa Western’s Elijah Simmons was 27th in 7.13. In the opening round, Kerr clocked 6.95, while Simmons got to the line in 7.07.

In New York, Nathan Farinha finished first in his section and sixth overall in the Scarlet Knight Open men’s 200m in an indoor best 21.91 seconds. The Essex County College sprinter was eighth in the 60m final in 6.91.

Ianna Roach finished sixth in the Iowa State Classic women’s shot put event. The University of Iowa junior threw the iron ball 14.24 metres.

At the Florida/Georgia Challenge, in Florida, Dylan Woodruffe was seventh fastest in the high school boys’ 400m. The IMG Elite athlete clocked 49.46 seconds.

Also in Florida, Tamia Badal finished second in heat two and fourth overall in the Celebration Pointe Indoor Classic women’s 60m hurdles preliminaries in 8.89 seconds. The University of Central Florida junior, however, opted out of the final. Badal was 20th in the 200m in 26.65.

David Pierce finished 18th overall in the Washington State Open men’s 200m in 22.10 seconds. The Boise State University senior was 30th in the opening round of the 60m dash in 7.14. He did not progress.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.