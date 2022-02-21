Elcock, John golden

Jerod Elcock and Safiya John were on fire on the United States collegiate circuit on the weekend, winning titles for their respective schools with personal best performances.
In Kansas, Elcock stopped the clock at 6.64 seconds to strike gold in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI Indoor Championship men’s 60 metres dash.
Elcock honoured deceased Trinidad and Tobago track star Deon Lendore by wearing a wristband and pinning his athlete number upside down on his running vest. Lendore, who died in a vehicular accident in Texas last month, started a tradition at Texas A&M University when he accidentally pinned on his number upside down. And Lendore often wore a wristband on his right hand.
Elcock capped off his tribute with Lendore’s trademark archer/bow and arrow celebration. The Butler Community College student topped the preliminary round with a 6.69 seconds run. Another Trinidad and Tobago sprinter, Northwest Kansas Technical College freshman Jaydon Moore was 18th overall in seven seconds flat.
Elcock earned silver in the 400m event, the 23-year-old athlete clocking 47.96 seconds on the oversized track. Moore was 21st in the 200m in 22.39.
Anson Moses bagged men’s heptathlon bronze for Cloud County Community College with 4,538 points. Moses clocked 8.51 seconds for 11th spot in the 60m hurdles and finished 12th in the high jump with a 1.75 metres clearance.
In Alabama, John earned Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Indoor Championship gold in the women’s 60m hurdles, triple jump and pentathlon events. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student clocked 8.41 seconds in the hurdles, disturbed the sand at a personal best 12.36m in the triple jump, and accumulated a personal best 3,981 points in the pentathlon.
John also picked up two silvers. She was second in the high jump with a 1.67m clearance and second in the long jump with a 5.92m leap.
Che Rochford totalled 4,447 points to bag bronze in the men’s heptathlon. The Arkansas at Pine Bluff freshman threw 12.35m for 14th spot in the shot put. Jackson State University’s Adell Colthrust was fifth in the men’s 60m dash in 6.84 seconds and 10th in the 200m in 21.97. Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Joanna Rogers was 10th fastest in the women’s 400m in 56.98.
At the Mid-South Indoor Championships, in Kentucky, Iantha Wright grabbed women’s 60m gold in 7.35 seconds. Wright also topped the 200, the Life University sprinter getting home in 23.81.
At the NJCAA Region XI Indoor Championships, in Iowa, Antonia Sealy secured gold in the women’s shot put and pentathlon events. The Iowa Western Community College freshman threw 12.17m in the shot put and earned 3,383 points in the pentathlon. Sealy produced a 5.75m leap for silver in the long jump. And in the 60m hurdles, she bagged bronze in 8.78 seconds.
In Minnesota, Kion Benjamin clocked 6.74 seconds to capture the Snowshoe Open men’s 60m title. The University of Minnesota sprinter produced a 6.86 run in the qualifying round.
At the Jarvis Scott Open, in Texas, South Plains College student Justin Guy won the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.92 seconds. New Mexico Junior College freshman Kelsey Daniel claimed men’s long jump silver with a 7.08m effort.
New Mexico’s Timothy Frederick clocked 21.83 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 200m. Frederick finished 10th overall in the 60m in 6.98, while Daniel was 14th in 7.02. And Wayland Baptist University’s Che Lara was 21st in the men’s 400m in 49.37.
In Indiana, Ohio State University’s Leah Bertrand struck gold in the Alex Wilson Invitational women’s 60m dash in 7.48 seconds. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was fifth in 7.65. Campbell finished fifth overall in the 200m with a 25.49 clocking on the oversized track.
At the Nebraska Tune-Up meet, Justen O’Brien captured men’s 400m bronze. The William Jewell College junior clocked 49.12 seconds.
At the Friday Night Lights Last Chance meet, in Missouri, Aaron Brewster picked up bronze in the men’s 60m and 200m events. The Northwest Missouri State University sophomore clocked 7.04 seconds in the 60 and 22.26 in the longer sprint on the oversized track.
At the St Valentines Open, in Wisconsin, University of Iowa’s Ianna Roach threw 13.90m to finish ninth in the women’s shot put.