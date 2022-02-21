Elcock, John golden

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Soca Warriors made it two wins out of two in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Dominica.

The Group F match, played at the National Track and Field Stadium in Lenora, Guyana, was dominated by the T&T women. But that dominance was not reflected in the final score. At the final whistle, T&T substitute Chelcy Ralph slapped the sodden turf in frustration.