Elcock opens 100 title bid at National Champs

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.
All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.
Jerod Elcock clocked a personal best 10.15 seconds in April, and is at the top of the T&T 2022 performance list. Elcock also has a wind-aided 9.92 clocking to his name. Eric Harrison is second fastest of the contenders with a 10.17 run in May. Kion Benjamin, Adell Colthrust, teenager Revell Webster, Ako Hislop, Nathan Farinha, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux are all expected to progress to tomorrow’s semi-final round. The final is scheduled for 7.05 pm. The list of entries for today’s opening round also includes former world junior champion Darrel Brown.
Six Barbadians, including sub-10 sprinter Mario Burke, and Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi are expected to compete as guest athletes in the men’s century.
Michelle-Lee Ahye is the overwhelming favourite for the women’s 100m title. The T&T track star was golden at three meets in Europe earlier this month and has a season’s best clocking of 10.94 seconds. Ahye is among 20 sprinters listed for action in tomorrow’s opening round.
Also facing the starter will be Khalifa St Fort, Iantha Wright, Akilah Lewis, teenagers Shaniqua Bascombe and Leah Bertrand, Kadesha Prescott, Reyare Thomas, Mauricia Prieto, Naomi Campbell and Kamaria Durant. Ivory Coast sprinter Murielle Ahoure, Barbadian Tristan Evelyn and Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams are guest entrants.
Jereem “The Dream” Richards opens the defence of his men’s 200m title today. The last time the Championships were held--before the sport was partially shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic—was in 2019. On that occasion, Richards got the better of arch rival Greaux to grab half-lap gold.
Greaux, Elcock and Dwight St Hillaire are among the challengers for Richards’ crown. The opening round starts at 7.15 this evening, with the semis and final scheduled for Sunday.
Machel Cedenio, Asa Guevara and St Hillaire will be on show today in the men’s 400m preliminaries, starting at 5.50 p.m. Rae-Anne Serville will feature in the women’s 400m qualifying round. And all eyes will be on England-based Nicholas Landeau in the men’s 800m prelims. In addition to the men’s and women’s 100m and 400m finals, tomorrow’s programme will feature 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott in the men’s javelin, Andwuelle Wright in the men’s long jump and Akeem Stewart in the men’s shot put.
Tyra Gittens, the 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, will be in the spotlight on Sunday in the women’s long jump.