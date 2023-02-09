ELEVEN players will be doing battle for five places on the national Under-14 team over the next three days at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua, for the World Junior Tennis Competition.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith is already on the team after she won all five matches in straight sets in the straight round-robin event over the last few days.
The top-ranked player in the division could not play the trial event, as she left yesterday to participate in a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) tournament in Guatemala from tomorrow.
Campbell-Smith, listed at No. 2 in the COTECC 14 and under rankings, completed her sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Naomi Mohammed on Wednesday night.
Mohammed will be participating this weekend alongside Gabriella Prince, Shiloh Walker, Madison Khan and Zahra Shamsi for the other two female places.
The players competing for the three male players are Nirav Dougdeen, Connor Carrington, Justin Horsford, Jovan Garibana, Gabriel De Noon and Khan’s brother Liev.
Dougdeen, Carrington and the Tobagonian De Noon are favoured to make the team for the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Worlds in the first week of next month.
Only the winning teams from this tournament will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in mid-April for two places each into the main draw in the second half of the year.
The girls’ event could be far more competitive, but Gabriella Prince, who captured the B division title in the Chetwynd Club Tournament in late 2021 could be the one to beat.
If Shamsi has recovered from the ‘flu which forced her to default her match against Campbell-Smith on Tuesday night, she is also expected to make the team, but Madison is improving and has to be respected.
Today’s schedule:
5 p.m.: L Khan vs N Dougdeen; G De Noon vs J Horsford; C Carrington vs J Garibana; Z Shamsi vs S Walker; G Prince vs M Khan.