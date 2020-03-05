The elite national boxing team is seeking Government funding for its preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying series.

Currently training together in a live-in camp managed by the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), the nine boxers, including 2016 Olympian Nigel Paul, have still not yet received definite confirmation about their attendance at the first Olympic Qualifier which takes place from March 26 to April 3 in Argentina.

President of the TTBA, Cecil Forde, stated that with each passing day it is becoming more and more difficult to guarantee T&T’s participation at the qualifiers.

“Since we have not received any type of funding, we were not able to pay for the hotel of our choice and now we must pay more for the other options. The cost of the airline tickets is increasing as the travel date gets closer also and it is becoming increasingly frustrating since everyone on the team has been putting in all the necessary work and effort.”

The boxers have performed well in 2019, qualifying for four spots at the Pan American Games, with Michael Alexander earning a bronze medal. Nigel Paul nabbed the gold medal at the Independence Cup in Santo Domingo in 2019 and then just a few weeks ago.

The showing at the Caribbean Championships was very encouraging as T&T won the overall title.

With the preparations being made by the team, Forde is very hopeful that the boxers will succeed at the qualifiers, if given the chance to ply their trade. He further stated that the added problem of the unavailability of foreign exchange means wire transfers must be done in advance, and even this is an issue.

“The TTBA is asking the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Sport Company to intervene urgently and assist with the necessary funding.” Forde said.

