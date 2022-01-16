Britain’s Emma Raducanu has drawn a tough first-round opponent in American Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open, which serves off today (Sunday night T&T time) in Melbourne.

The 17th seed, Raducanu, who won the US Open last year, was drawn against the World No. 68, who also holds one Grand Slam title from New York in 2017.

Raducanu, 19, was defeated by Elena Rybakina last Tuesday in the Sydney International. Immediately after the match she took to the practice court with a box of balls and said: “I felt I could have done some things better and I wanted to try and fix it straight away, just leave with a better feeling about it.”

Raducanu faces Stephens tomorrow.

he 19-year-old from Bromley, South London, played her first match under new coach Torben Beltz, but has won only two WTA matches since her triumph at Flushing Meadows in September.

