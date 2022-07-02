Captain Justin Jagessar and the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 cricket team have begun preparations for the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Championship and coach Rayad Emrit has high expectations for his squad. The U-17 tournament will take place in Trinidad from July 17-28.
The former T&T Red Force skipper, who was named coach of the Under-17 team prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, said it was a difficult task to trim the squad and that some “really good players” would have missed the cut.
“Firstly, I think it is a really strong squad that we have selected and it took us a while to get to this point because of the amount of talent around,” Emrit explained. “Some of the guys who were available last year were also available this year and that made it even more difficult and some really good guys got left out,” he added.
Asked about the squad assembled, Emrit said it was a “good all-round team” but he felt T&T’s forte will be the batting led by Jagessar, Samir Saroop, Andrew Rambaran and Veeran Batchu. “I think our batting is our strength which is good to see. We also have a lot of good all-rounders, so hopefully we can put a lot of runs on the board and hopefully we can defend it,” said Emrit.
Emrit said despite the recent inclement weather, the squad had started preparations and that it was a good thing that many of the players had been playing cricket. “Our preparation started this week but due to the inclement weather it has hampered us a bit but some of the guys have been playing cricket for a while and some of them were also involved in the T10 tournament recently and in the Under-19; so that is a positive that they have been playing cricket,” Emrit explained.
“Justin and Andrew as well as Jacen Agard played with the Under-19s so they have some experience playing with a lot of guys older than them and hopefully they can bring that wealth of experience to the team. Justin and Andrew have also done well. They weren’t just participating. They’ve scored runs and taken wickets. Andrew also played in the last T10 so he knows what it is to be under pressure at any given time. Hopefully they can bring that experience to the team and the guys can feed off of them,” the Under-17 coach added.
Emrit said he would like to get some practice matches in against the Under-19s so that his players can get a workout. “Match practice is always the best practice, so hopefully we can get a couple of games within the next eight to ten days,” he said. “The good thing about this team is that the guys are willing to learn and I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of guys to start (coaching) with. My aim is to get the team to the title. I will do as much as I can off the field and prepare them as best as possible so when they go on the field, it becomes easier. I will feed them all the information I can but when they go onto the field, it is up to them to deliver,” Emrit concluded.
T&T U17 SQUAD: Justin Jagessar (Captain), Luke Ali, Samir Saroop, Kavir Boodoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Kyle Ramdoo, Orlando James, Verran Batchu, Abdullah Cambridge, Fareez Mohammed, Rikki Ragoonanan, Jacen Agard, Aaiden Racha, Kevin Kanhai. Rayad Emrit (Coach), Rajendra Mangalie (Manager)