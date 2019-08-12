Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis decribed Team TTO’s performance at the just-concluded Lima 2019 Pan American Games as encouraging, and promised a quick pay-out to qualified athletes under the organisation’s medal bonus scheme.
And Team TTO chef de mission Diannne Henderson, said: “It’s ecstatic to know that I was a part of the highest-ever medal haul at a Pan Am Games. Athletes are going into competition more prepared in some sports.”
The quadrennial western hemispheric multi-sport Games concluded Sunday night in the Peruvian host city after this country recorded its hugest ever medal haul of 13 — two gold, eight silver, three bronze — besting the previous standard of eight (3-3-2) attained at the Toronto 2015 edition.