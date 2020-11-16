ENDANGERED SEALS

The most active water polo club in the country, Royhil Seals Water Polo Club, is battling to stay afloat.
Royhil Seals manager-owner Ryan Smith said his club, which hosts all water polo competitions in the country, has had a tough time during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While Royhil successfully hosted the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo League that finished the weekend before the first coronavirus case was reported in T&T, it has been forced to cancel many important competitions for the year 2020. “That would usually help the club attract new members and keep it going,” noted Smith.
Competitions that had to be cancelled included the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League, the Secondary Schools Beach Polo Championships, Royhil Seals Annual Beach Polo Tournament, the Extreme Beach Polo League and National Water Polo Championships.
Smith added the club will also have to forego the staging of the 2021 National Secondary Schools Water Polo League and “maybe even more competitions.”
Also, besides the loss of income from the absence of competitions, Royhil is battling with diminished members. “While the club was able to resume operations briefly in the month of July, the turnout could not be at a level of sustainability due to restrictions in the numbers,” Smith explained.
Pool time rental and staff maintenance were also recurrent expenses the club had to treat with. And to ensure their coaching staff was able to return to work, Royhil continued to provide them with some sustenance during the months of no training “which has put dire strain on the finances of the club.”
As such the cloud hanging over the club is ominous.
“When we do resume, we do not know what the turnout of athletes would be like, especially as we are unaware as to when we will be able to compete again,” Smith assessed, adding: “We, therefore, are sceptical as to whether the training fees will be able to keep us afloat when we do resume. But it is the risk we will have to take and hope that we are able to get through these tough times.”