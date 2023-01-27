West Indies Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood is looking for big runs in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and said the presence of batting legend Brian Lara, as performance mentor for the team, is extra motivation to all the players.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday that Lara had agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor -- working across all international teams and with input into the West Indies Academy.
“He has had a big impact already,” Blackwood told the media during a virtual press conference ahead of the team’s four-day tour match against a Zimbabwe XI starting today in Bulawayo.
“His presence alone gives the team energy and pumps them up to play and to go out there to score runs for him to see. But to have the legend around is always good and I think everybody is taking the opportunity to pick his brain a bit and talk to him and ask his advice on certain stuff and I think he is doing that pretty good as well,” Blackwood continued.
“We are really enjoying his company and he brings something different to the team and also to the whole coaching staff as well. Hopefully in the next few days you can see a much more improved batting display from our team,” he added.
Blackwood admitted that he didn’t do too well on the recent tour of Australia and is keen on making amends.
“My goal is to score as much runs as possible. The last three series I haven’t really scored any centuries, so I’m looking forward to this series to score at least one or two centuries and get going for the South Africa series to come,” Blackwood noted.
The right-handed middle-order batter also indicated that he feels like his old self again and wants to set an example for his teammates to follow.
“Everybody has their own responsibility. Yes, I am the vice-captain, and I have to lead from the front. I am trying my best to do that and set the example whenever I bat, so I always want to score runs so that everybody else can follow and I think that’s the same thing with the captain as well,” the 31-year-old Jamaican said.
“I think once I score runs the team will feed off of that and we can just kick on from there,” adding, “Going forward I am feeling pretty good and the way I am feeling now, I feel back in my old self from a few years ago so hopefully I can go out there and put in some good performances for the team and for myself.”