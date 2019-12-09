England registered their first victory of the Rising Stars Under-19 Tri-Series, securing a hard-fought 29-run victory over West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, on Sunday.
The young English unit produced a fighting team’s bowling performance led by their two right-arm medium pace bowlers George Balderson (4/47) and Kasey Aldridge (3/32), that enabled them to defend what seemed like a paltry total at the mid innings mark.
“We always knew these games would be opportunities for us to learn. Today, there was a lot to learn and be pleased with”, said West Indies U-19 coach Graeme West.
He continued: “We got into good positions in both innings and for two consecutive games have taken 10 wickets. Also, in both games the spinners have bowled well in the middle overs.
“Overall, we have work a little bit harder. Firstly by completing the 50 overs in the field (with the ball) since we tailed off a bit in the end. With the bat, we made some poor decisions and that needs to be addressed moving forward.”
When off-spinner Matthew Patrick (10-2-27-3) struck with the score on 114-8 in the 40th over, the West Indies were in full control of proceedings.
However, England managed to resist being bowled out until the final over, due a 55-run ninth wicket partnership between top scorer Dan Mousely (48) and tailender Scott Currie (22).
During the run chase England captain and man of the match Balderson struck early dismissing Mbeki Joseph (5) and West Indies top scorer from game one Leonardo Julien (0), in the space of three deliveries, as West Indies slipped to 19-2 in the fifth over.
Captain Kimani Melius immediately began to counter attack and he was looking in brilliant form hitting two massive sixes over mid-wicket as the young West Indians were racing along at seven runs per over, when the 10 over power-play period ended.
Melius, who was dropped at slip on 35 with score 49-2 in the eighth over, eventually perished four short of his half century. After his dismissal, England slowly clawed their way back taking wickets at regular intervals to deny West Indies a second consecutive victory.
“Our bowlers did pretty well, it was just a case of our batsmen building partnership after we lost five wickets and rotating strike a bit more,” said Melius.
“We can always improve on our game, it’s now for the batsmen who have good starts going on to score hundreds.”
Summarised Scores:
England U-19s 169 (49.4 overs) (Dan Mousley 48, Tom Clarke 34; Nyeem Young 3/16, Matthew Patrick 3/27, Joshua James 2/23) vs West Indies U-19s 140 (36.4 overs) (Kimai Melius 46, K McKenzie 33; George Balderson 4/47, Kasey Aldridge 3/32, Hamidullah Qadri 2/24)—England won by 29 runs