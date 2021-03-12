Jofra Archer

MADE EARLY INROADS: Jofra Archer, second from right, led a superb England bowling effort with figures of 3-23.

Jofra Archer led a superb bowling effort as England cruised to an eight-wicket win over India in the first T20 international, yesterday.

The fast bowler took 3-23 as India were restricted to just 124-7 from their 20 overs as Eoin Morgan’s side produced a fantastically disciplined performance with the ball and in the field, with Shreyas Iyer’s 67 from 48 balls the only score of note for the hosts.

A slightly two-paced surface had made life tough for India but Jason Roy (49 from 32) and Jos Buttler (28 from 24) got England off to a quick start and it soon became a matter of when, not if, the tourists would chase down the 125 they needed.

Both openers fell before the end but Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow got England over the line with 27 balls to spare, giving the visitors the perfect start to the five-match series.

Having won the toss and chosen to bowl, Eoin Morgan sprung an early surprise as he gave Adil Rashid (1-14) the ball for the first over of the match and the legspinner repaid his captain with the key wicket of Virat Kohli (0) in his second over.

By the time the India captain had slapped his fifth ball to mid-off, Archer had already removed KL Rahul (1), the opener dragging a full, wide delivery onto his stumps and the home side were 3-2.

Mark Wood (1-20) kept the pressure up when he replaced Rashid and was rewarded when a frustrated Shikhar Dhawan (4) missed with a legside hoick and was bowled. Having struggled for wickets in the powerplay for so long in T20 cricket, England suddenly had three in the first five overs.

India’s hopes lay Rishabh Pant, who reverse ramped Archer for six, and Iyer but their attempts to gradually rebuild were ended by Ben Stokes (1-25) in the 10th over; the former whipping a full ball on leg straight to Jonny Bairstow at deep backward square.

England continued to rotate their bowlers but if India were waiting for a loose over to help them kickstart their innings, they were to be left disappointed; the bowlers changed but the seamers’ plan to dig the ball into the pitch on a very straight line continued to be executed well.

Iyer showed his class with a number of elegant boundaries on his way to a 36-ball fifty but lost Hardik Pandya just as their 54-run partnership was starting to gain some momentum, Archer claiming his second of the night.

Shardul Thakur followed next ball, hooking a bouncer into the hands of Malan, and there was to be no big finish for India as Chris Jordan (1-27) snared Iyer with a slower-ball bouncer in the final over.

India needed early wickets in the chase and although Roy needed a bit of luck in the second over when a leading edge off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-15) looped over the cover fielder, England’s openers were largely untroubled in the powerplay.

The 50 partnership came up with the final ball of the powerplay with a boundary from Buttler, who had smashed Axar Patel (0-24) into the stands in the previous over, while Roy was up and running after launching Yuzvendra Chahal’s first ball over midwicket for six.

Roy went after the India leggie again in the eighth over, a four over midwicket followed by a six battered over deep square leg, but Chahal ended it on a high as he trapped Buttler lbw with a wrong ‘un to break an opening stand of 72.

Roy seemed set for a half-century but fell one short as Washington Sundar (1-18) got him lbw with his first ball, umpire’s call upholding the decision after the opener reviewed.

Roy had already done his bit for the team and when Bairstow (26 n.o. from 17) bludgeoned Chahal (1-44) for a pair of sixes in the next over, England were within 20 of victory. Malan (24 n.o. from 20) finished it off for Morgan’s men, clubbing Sundar back over his head for six to put England 1-0 up in the series.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Records galore!

Records galore!

Tyra Gittens was in record-breaking mood in Arkansas, USA, on Thursday, accumulating 4,746 points to strike gold in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championship women’s pentathlon.

The 22-year-old athlete’s impressive score was a new Trinidad and Tobago record, bettering the 4,612 standard she had established in January.

SERIES SECURE

SERIES SECURE

It was a tense finish, but Nicholas Pooran held his nerve in the final over to hit the winning runs as the West Indies completed the highest successful run chase against Sri Lanka to seal a five-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua yesterday.

Parkites, Renegades in mega clash

Parkites, Renegades in mega clash

AFTER a convincing victory on Thursday night, Hillview Renegades are in with an outside chance of winning the round-robin stage of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League.

Appeal dismissed

Appeal dismissed

Michelle-Lee Ahye will serve the remainder of her two-year suspension for “whereabouts failures”.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) had filed an appeal against the ban, which was imposed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent arm of World Athletics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), however, threw out the appeal.

In his judgment, dated February 24, 2021, CAS sole arbitrator James Drake QC (Queen’s Counsel) ruled that the appeal filed by the TTOC against World Athletics “is dismissed in its entirety”.

Brathwaite gets captaincy

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is keen on leading from the front and insisted that there will be no slacking off as his team gear up for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Brathwaite stepped up to lead the team in the absence of Jason Holder in Bangladesh last month and after coming away with a 2-0 series win, the West Indies selectors opted to stick with Brathwaite, hoping the attitude that was displayed in Bangladesh, continues into the Sri Lanka series.

Primus gets T&T call-up

Primus gets T&T call-up

It’s been a glorious few days for Robert Primus, the stuff dreams are made of. He is floating on a cloud.

On Monday, playing the BDFA Super Division match for FC Bengaluru United, the tall centre-back scored against their title rivals Bengaluru FC ‘B’ to set his team up for a 3-2 win, shifting the balance of the league in their favour.