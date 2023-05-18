England duo to match Rhonda John-Davis’ record

Rhonda John-Davis

RECORD 150 APPEARANCES FOR T&T: Rhonda John-Davis

Both Jade Clarke and Geva Mentor have been named in their sixth England World Cup squad, surpassing the England record set by assistant coach Sonia Mkoloma. If either play as expected, they will match the international record of Rhonda John-Davis of Trinidad and Tobago.

John-Davis made over 150 appearances for T&T. She made her World Cup debut as a 21-year-old at the 1999 World Netball Championships and achieved the unique record for featuring in the most number of Netball World Cup tournaments, six to be exact, at the age of 40, after captaining the national side during the 2019 Netball World Cup.

On Tuesday, Clarke and Mentor were included as Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby named the squad that will be flying out to compete in the Vitality Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. Taking place from 28 July to 6 August, the 16th edition of the World Cup will take place in Africa for the first time. England’s 12-player squad features a mixture of experience and youth, with 810 caps shared amongst the group.

