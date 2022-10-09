Alex Hales and fit-again captain Jos Buttler fired with the bat before Mark Wood and Sam Curran excelled with the ball as England edged T20 World Cup favourites Australia by eight runs in a thrilling first game of their three-match T20 series in Perth, yesterday.
Hales (84 off 51 balls) struck 12 fours and three sixes after being preferred to Phil Salt as Buttler’s opening partner, while the skipper (68 off 32) managed eight fours and four sixes in his first outing since August as the pair shared an opening stand of 132 from 68 balls in a total of 208-6.
Australia looked on course to top that as David Warner (73 off 44 balls) shared quickfire half-century stands with Mitchell Marsh (36 off 26) and Marcus Stoinis (35 off 15) to reduce the requirement to 51 from 35 balls with seven wickets in hand at Optus Stadium.
However, Wood (3-34) struck twice in the 15th over before picking up the key wicket of Warner at the end of the three-run 17th — a few balls after the tourists opted not to appeal for Matthew Wade out obstructing the field after he appeared to impede Wood’s attempts at snaring a return catch.
Curran (2-35) then conceded only seven runs and took two wickets, including Wade, in a final over which had begun with Australia requiring 16 as the hosts were limited to 200-9 and England moved 1-0 up ahead of Wednesday’s second match in Canberra.
Australia had pegged England back with a cluster of wickets towards the end of their innings -- seamer Nathan Ellis returning figures of 3-20 as the tourists managed 49 runs from the final six overs.
Test skipper Ben Stokes made a scratchy nine from the No 3 spot in his first T20I since March 2021, with the left-hander dropped on one at mid-on before being hit on the chin attempting a reverse sweep.
The second T20I at Manuka Oval is followed by a third on Friday at the same venue, before England play a final warm-up against Pakistan in Brisbane next week Monday ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.