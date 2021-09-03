England batsman Ollie Pope admitted he was “gutted” to have missed out on a century on his home ground after being dismissed for 81 on day two of the fourth Test, yesterday.
The 23-year-old right-hander batted superbly on his return to the side after injury and had taken the hosts into a first-innings lead over India at The Kia Oval before dragging the ball onto his stumps with a first Test hundred on home soil within sight.
Joe Root’s side eventually earned a 99-run lead, leaving Pope to reflect on the “dream” ton that escape his grasp. “To be honest I was pretty gutted,” he said.
“At my home ground, it would have been a bit of a dream to have got over the line. But I guess if someone said you’d get an 80 first game back you’d have taken that, but I’m gutted all the same. I just wanted to be as confident as I can with the bat. I’ve netted hard over the last few weeks.”
Pope and Chris Woakes scored half-centuries. Pope (81 off 159 balls) struck his first fifty in 16 Test innings to rally his side from 62-5, while Woakes (50 off 60)—whose four wickets had helped England roll India for 191 on day one—powered 11 boundaries late on as the hosts posted 290 all out in south London.
Pope fell 19 runs short of an eighth hundred in 19 first-class innings at The Oval, a ground where he averages 99.40, but his knock underpinned England’s total as he put on fluent stands of 89 and 71 with Jonny Bairstow (37) and Moeen Ali (35) respectively.
England did not pick up any wickets in the hour or so before stumps, with Rory Burns unable to snaffle a sharp chance at slip when Rohit Sharma, on six at the time, edged James Anderson. India closed on 43-0 from 16 overs in a finely-balanced Test, with Rohit unbeaten on 20 and fellow opener KL Rahul 22 not out.