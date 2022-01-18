England show off batting firepower

England only needed to chase down 98 to win their opening game against Bangladesh but could flex their batting muscles when inserted by Canada at Warner Park, yesterday.

Jacob Bethell (7) was bowled in the seventh over, bringing together George Thomas and captain Tom Prest who immediately took the game to the Canadian bowling attack.

Prest was particularly good at picking length and pealed a pair of fours from the final over of the powerplay, which England ended at 48 for one. He also played an inventive scoop off Gurnek Singh for four behind square and brought up his half-century in 58 balls

Prest lost Thomas midway through the innings when he played a tentative push and missed, bowled for 52 at 116 for two. He was ably supported by James Rew (33) and when the skipper was trapped in front for a run-a-ball 93, the momentum was maintained by William Luxton and George Bell.

The buccaneering pair struck five sixes between them with Bell responsible for three in an eye-catching 57 from just 35 balls. That took England to 320-7 from 50 overs.

England got rid of Canada opener Siddh Lad (5) in the fifth over but were met with firm resistance in the form of a second-wicket stand worth 60. Keeper-batter Anook Chima made a measured 38 (65 balls) and Yasir Mahmood (25) joined him at the crease for a productive ten overs.

Skipper Prest got rid of Mahmood and then four wickets fell for 35 runs as the Canadian run chase floundered. England were defied by Gurnek Singh, who hit four fours and two sixes, and Ethan Gibson who also played a range of attacking shots in a seventh-wicket stand worth 74.

But Josh Boyden took control with the ball and snaffled three of the last four wickets to fall to tear 4-44, his second four-wicket hall in as many games. Canada were only bowled out in the penultimate over, for 214.

Today’s matches (9 a.m. start)

India vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket

Academy, T&T

Australia vs Scotland, Conaree Cricket Centre, SKN

POOR ASSESSMENT

Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

