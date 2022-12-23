England sweep WI women

Alice Davidson-Richards

CLAIMED THREE SCALPS: England’s Alice Davidson-Richards, centre, celebrates taking a wicket with her teammates against West Indies women in the fifth T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday night. –Photo courtesy Sky Sports

England women finished their T20 series against the West Indies women with a clean sweep of five from five after bowling out the hosts for just 43 runs in the finale on Thursday night, as Heather Knight’s side added to their perfect record on the tour.

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the final match at Kensington Oval but slumped to their lowest total in women’s T20I’s.

Freya Davies and Alice Davidson-Richards were the pick of the England bowlers with three apiece–for a combined seven runs–while the in-form Charlie Dean chipped in another two as West Indies were skittled in 16.2 overs. It was a score swiftly defeated by England, who achieved 44 runs for just two wickets from 5.3 overs. Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley put on 22 for the first wicket before Nat Sciver sealed the game with a 12-ball 20 not out.

England claimed the faultless series victory to go with their ODI sweep, which they won 3-0 after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game a week ago.

“We haven’t massively been challenged which is a bit of a shame,” said Knight before Thursday’s finale. “You always want to be under pressure and winning those tight games as it sharpens you up, but our intensity and will to win is still very normal.

“Not having a third umpire or DRS has been strange, almost like going back in time a little bit. You just become used to them and take them for granted that you have those. That is frustrating but ultimately it is all about the money available.

“It is so important to keep the international game strong and invest in it. There is a lot of change on the horizon with franchise tournaments kicking off–IPL, PSL–but I feel it is important that the international game is looked after, is strong in all countries and still the pinnacle of the game.

“We have seen the changes in the men’s game and they could impact the women’s game more, with the difference in some teams’ depth, if players choose to go down the franchise route and play less cricket for more money.”

The team, starring in their first action under new coach Jon Lewis, now moves on to the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

Summarised scores:

WI WOMEN 43 all out off 16.2 overs (Djenaba Joseph 11; Freya Davies 3-2, Alice Davidson-Richards 3-5, Charlie Dean 2-8) vs ENGLAND WOMEN 44 for two off 5.3 overs (Nat Sciver 20 no) –England won by 8 wickets.

England women finished their T20 series against the West Indies women with a clean sweep of five from five after bowling out the hosts for just 43 runs in the finale on Thursday night, as Heather Knight's side added to their perfect record on the tour.

