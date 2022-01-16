Bangladesh U-19s crashed and burned in their opening game of the Under-19 World Cup, getting bowled out for 97, as England U-19s began their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions in Basseterre’s Warner Park, yesterday.

Bangladesh were rattled by England’s left-arm seamer Joshua Boyden, who effected four caught-behind dismissals after Bangladesh opted to bat first. He finished with four for 16 (nine overs).

In the third over of his spell, Boyden struck with a ball angling across opener Mahfijul Islam as he tried to drive away from his body. Next over, the other Bangladesh opener, Ariful Islam, was sent back in similar fashion, once again pocketed by wicketkeeper Alex Horton.

Bangladesh’s final pair, however, dug in to give the team some hope of a triple-digit score. Naimur Rohman made 11 and the No. 11 Ripon Mondol swung his bat around to crack five fours and a six to make 33. Their partnership of 46 runs pushed Bangladesh to 97-9 before Rohman pulled offspinner Tom Prest to a diving James Rew at midwicket.

Bangladesh hopes were dashed by the third-wicket stand between Jacob Bethell and Rew. Despite being in no rush to get his runs, the opener Bethell impressed with his strokes, cracking four fours and two sixes. He made 44 in 63 balls, and held one end up, exactly what England needed at the time. However, he was run out responding to a single from Rew. With England on 91-3 and needing only seven more to win, Luxton walked in at No. 5 and played a slog sweep over deep midwicket off his very first ball. Rew then knocked off a single, for his 26th run, to seal England’s win with 149 balls to spare.

England U-19s roll Bangladesh

Travel issues still hindering T&T hockey squads

While a first group of some of TEAM TTO’s men’s and women’s senior hockey teams departed yesterday morning for the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, remaining members were up to last night awaiting word as to when they will join their teammates.

WI lose decider

IRELAND came from behind in the CG Insurance three-match ODI series to stun West Indies, squeaking to a two-wicket victory yesterday in the decider to claim a historic 2-1 series victory, at Sabina Park.

The Irish have taken 20 points from this series and are currently third on the ICC Super League table. The Windies’ questionable batting judgement coupled with Ireland’s aggressive field placing and pressure-inducing bowling combined to derail the WI efforts of winning the match and the series.

Churchill Downs CEO:

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen called trainer Bob Baffert’s possible case against the company “without merit” in an internal email to employees. The email, obtained by Horse Racing Nation, was first reported by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Australia claim 4-0 Ashes series win

The Ashes came to a fitting end as England produced one last batting collapse to slump to a 146-run defeat to leave Australia celebrating a 4-0 series win.

England had worked themselves into a position where a consolation victory appeared possible as the second session on day three approached its conclusion, reaching 68-0 in their chase of 271 but proceeded to lose all 10 wickets for 56 and were bowled out for 124.