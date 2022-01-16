England U-19s roll Bangladesh

Bangladesh U-19s crashed and burned in their opening game of the Under-19 World Cup, getting bowled out for 97, as England U-19s began their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions in Basseterre’s Warner Park, yesterday.
Bangladesh were rattled by England’s left-arm seamer Joshua Boyden, who effected four caught-behind dismissals after Bangladesh opted to bat first. He finished with four for 16 (nine overs).
In the third over of his spell, Boyden struck with a ball angling across opener Mahfijul Islam as he tried to drive away from his body. Next over, the other Bangladesh opener, Ariful Islam, was sent back in similar fashion, once again pocketed by wicketkeeper Alex Horton.
Bangladesh’s final pair, however, dug in to give the team some hope of a triple-digit score. Naimur Rohman made 11 and the No. 11 Ripon Mondol swung his bat around to crack five fours and a six to make 33. Their partnership of 46 runs pushed Bangladesh to 97-9 before Rohman pulled offspinner Tom Prest to a diving James Rew at midwicket.
Bangladesh hopes were dashed by the third-wicket stand between Jacob Bethell and Rew. Despite being in no rush to get his runs, the opener Bethell impressed with his strokes, cracking four fours and two sixes. He made 44 in 63 balls, and held one end up, exactly what England needed at the time. However, he was run out responding to a single from Rew. With England on 91-3 and needing only seven more to win, Luxton walked in at No. 5 and played a slog sweep over deep midwicket off his very first ball. Rew then knocked off a single, for his 26th run, to seal England’s win with 149 balls to spare.