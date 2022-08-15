SANDHYA MOLL was among several riders who shone brightly during the recent Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association’s Jumping League, staged at two venues.
Moll partnered Street Dancer to win the Intermediate Class with a clear round, and was also triumphant in both her classes in the Senior Novice Level aboard Apocalypse, a former champion racehorse whose most notable success on the racetrack came in the Caribbean Champion Stakes three years ago.
Annabelle Hill, riding another former top Thoroughbred racehorse, Dark Treasure, won both her classes at the Junior Novice Level, also at San Antonio Stables, in Santa Cruz.
Hailey Ali and her mount Free Spirit swept both classes — Clear Round and Accumulator — in the Beginner Two Junior Division.
Riding Royal Ballet, Elizabeth West won both classes in the Beginner One Senior Division, and she made it three out of three by partnering Moana to victory in the Maiden Senior Division Table C Class.
Lillie-Belle Balkissoon was triumphant in the Accumulator Class of the Beginner One Junior Division with Starlite.
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Sebastien captured the Intermediate Junior Division crown in both the Accumulator and Power & Speed Classes aboard American-bred, former racehorse Audacity To Hope at Sandy Hill Stablest.
And the Fletcher siblings also swept both the Accumulator and Power & Speed classes at the Freeport venue.
Jaimie Fletcher, aboard her steed Louvre, was triumphant in the Maiden Junior Division, while her sister Justynne claimed the Novice Junior Division double, partnering Cape Canaveral, the 2018 Trinidad Derby victor and amongst the best racehorses of the past two decades seen in this country.
